MTN Gives 1000 Youth Employable Skills

As part of activities marking the 2019 edition of MTN annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN Ghana staff volunteers are organising skills training for over 1000 young people across the country.

Operating under the theme “Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth,” MTN employee volunteers in partnership with National Youth Authority and iCode GH are training unemployed youth in skills such as bead making, leather works and computer programming.

In addition, MTN staff volunteers are training the beneficiaries in Digital Marketing, Financial Management, Project Management and Customer Service management.

The skills training are being held at WAG Sevico Center Pantang Accra, Ho Digital Information Center, Koforidua Municipal Hall, Cape Coast and Takoradi Technical Universities.

The other locations are NYA Center, Kumasi, Ghana Library Authority Hall, Sunyani, Senior Victory College, Wa, Bolga Municipal Assembly hall and NYA Centre, Tamale.

Aside the skills training, MTN employee volunteers in Accra are reconstructing a dilapidated hostel facility for trainees of WAG Sevico Centre at Pantang who are unemployed youth. When completed the facility will accommodate over 20 students at the center.

Speaking at the WAG Sevico Center, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, the MTN 21 Days of Y’ello Care creates the opportunity for MTN staff to render voluntary services in communities to enhance living conditions of the beneficiaries.

He stated, “it is absolutely important that the work we do during 21 Days MTN staff is really from our heart and that staff find meaning in the volunteering work they do”.

Mr Adadevoh indicated, “through our volunteering work we will inspire the youth, give them hope and most importantly we will make a positive impact on them”.

The theme for this year’s Y’ello Care program seeks to inspire MTN employees to implement projects aimed at youth empowerment and development. MTN Ghana Senior Management on June 13, 2019 held a |One on One” mentoring session with 50 young entrepreneurs. Ahead of that MTN’s Digital Consultant Dario led the Bright Young CEOs Digital Summit.

This summit gave participants insight into Digital Sales and Marketing. In addition, MTN employee volunteers will educate the youth at Tema Manhean on substance abuse and its negative impact on their lives. This activity will be organized in partnership with National Narcotic Control Board and Pharmacy Council.

This year’s edition of the 21 Days of Y’ello Care was launched on 3rd June 2019 at MTN House in Accra and other regional offices across the country.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative is an annual employee volunteer initiative launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encourage MTN staff to commit their time and resources to community service for 21 days in June.

The “21 Days of Y’ello Care” is a competition amongst MTN operations to secure the highest number of staff involved in volunteerism and initiating projects with remarkable impact. The country with the highest staff participation wins the prize money of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.

Since 2007, MTN Ghana has won the 2008 WECA Regional Awards and the overall Y’ello Care Challenge for 2010 and 2011. MTN Ghana also won the Y’ello Care ICT Project for 2013 and Y’ello Care Innovation Project award for 2014.