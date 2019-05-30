Remembering 29th May Day Tragedy

Today marks exactly two years since the demise of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama who died in the line of duty at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region in 2017.

Government has honoured him with a 20ft monument mounted at the Airpot Hills roundabout which is to be unveiled today. Government has approved the naming of the roundabout near the plush Airport Hills Estate in Accra, after slain soldier, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The day was also to commemorate the two years passing of the soldier and serve as a national campaign against mob action. The monument shows the late Major Mahama with an outstretched left arm, calling for curtailment of mob action, and the right arm securing his weapon.

Memories are still fresh in the minds of all who saw such horrific, shameful mob injustice incident. Death can cause late Major Mahama breath to cease but cannot conquer is love, legacy, memory for the humanity race. Though he will be forever missed, he will again be forever remembered by all generation until the coming of Christ Jesus.

This remarkable day should be a sober reflection for all citizens within the country. As a country, what measures had been put in place to solve, curb mob injustice within the country.

What are the NCCE authorities doing about such inhuman actions? The pinnacle of moral values within the society depends and is reflected in the justice system of that society.

The role of the media is very essential curbing mob injustice. A research fellow at the University of Education Winneba, Vincent Adzahlie-Mensah noted that the lack of trust in the judicial system, heightened public fear of crime and failure of public institutions to address these problems have led to the death of many innocent lives.

A day like this should be set apart to educate the citizens of how we abuse democracy and how this abuse perpetuates injustice within the society.

The young Captain who was with the 5th Infantry Battalion died in the line of duty at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region in 2017.

He suddenly became a national hero following the callous manner in which he was killed by the very people he had been deployed to protect.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.