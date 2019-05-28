Teach Your Girl Proper Menstrual Hygiene—Parents Told

On today, the 28th of May 2019 which is marked as World Menstruation Day, the Queen mother for Sefwi Bekwai traditional council, Nana Abena Aniwaa II has advised parents to ensure they give proper care and guidance to their teenage girls especially during their menstrual periods.

The Queen mother indicated that the unusual smell on today’s young ladies is as results of the lack of care and maintenance during menstrual periods.

"To the men, you don't have to ignore your woman in her menses , is very wrong and uncivilized, I will also take this opportunity to urge parents to ensure they give accurate care and guidance to their lady teenagers during mensuration periods, I think this will help them to know the do's and don'ts as a teenager", she emphasized.

Obaahemaa Aniwaa stressed that parents should teach their teenagers personal hygiene on how to clean their armpits properly and public areas in order to prevent unpleasant odours.

"I want to state clearly that, personal hygiene is very important to our teenagers, parents and teachers must also take it upon themselves to teach the children very well, after the mensuration periods, they continue to grow in their mensuration periods so they need better education on that", she noted.