Empty Barrels Make The Most Noise

No matter how you try to keep your distance from trouble, those who don't like you will bring the trouble. It all started on May 23, 2019, after posting an article entitled "Every African Wants To Live Good But Nobody Wants To Die For His Country," one calling himself Hama, made this comment:

"Joel Savage, you hypocrite Fanti man, are you ready to die for your Country Ghana...if yes why haven't you even visited Ghana since many years now? Keep writing nonsense in Belgium!!!"

I replied: "Hama, do you understand the word hypocrite? Don't use a word where it doesn't fit. The article speaks about fear to die. Many fear to die the reason they wouldn't like to speak about things going wrong in society.

"Even if I am afraid to die or wouldn't die for Ghana, I am brave enough to accuse the US government of Ebola in Africa. What have you done for Ghana? You just wrote Hama as your name, why did you fail to write your full name for people to know how st*p*d you are? Typical Ghanaian who wouldn't learn calls everything nonsense."

Then on May 24, 2019, after posting the article “Discourage Articles Brewing Political Unrest In Ghana,” because I asked the so-called Hama, why he failed to write his full name for people to know how stupid he is, he returned to continue his verbal assaults under the full name of Hama Malik.

You see how some people can be so stupid, yet they think they are intelligent? He has no idea that I can identify him.

Every Ghanaian, who frequently reads ModernGhana news can easily identify this moron too. He is the only writer, a particular person among the writers on ModernGhana news site, always trying to brew conflict between the NPP and NDC with his articles. He likes "mansu."

Truth is bitter than bile, therefore, he finds it hard to swallow it. Even he gave a bad comment on an article I wrote yesterday, entitled “Electricity Problems Facing The African Economy." The comment below:

“Joel Savage, it has been very easy for to be writing your bullsh*t in Belgium without knowing what is really on the grounds in Africa. When did you visit your Fanti folk the last time in Ghana...why don't you move to Ghana and share your silly ideas direct with the Ghanaian people?”

Now that I have identified the moron, this is my message to him:

I want to tell that coward writer living in America and now calling himself Hama Malik that, I have agreed that I live in a cage in Belgium, as said in one of his comments. But the man living in a cage in Belgium is brave enough to tell the Belgium government that they are responsible for Ebola in Congo in 1976.

Again, I have told, the US government that America is responsible for Ebola in Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and the current in Congo, yet writer 'Hama Malik' is so scared to tell the US government what I have told them because he fears deportation.

I don’t fear deportation in Belgium, the reason I told the Belgian government they killed over 10 million Africans, including women and children. This is a challenge, if the writer using a false name, Hama Malik, says he is a brave man like me, then he must tell the US government what I have told them.

If the writer Hama Malik says he doesn’t know that the US government is responsible for Ebola in Africa, then he is just an empty barrel making noise with his big senseless grammar. Who the cap fits let him wear it.

Fellow Ghanaians, and those who love to read my articles, this is a game I love to play, therefore, I will feature whatever happens between me and this writer using a fake name as a feature article for you to read. I wish everyone a Happy Weekend.