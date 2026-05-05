Ashanti Regional Minister on Social Media: Marketing Strategy or a Slide in Standards?

In an era where governance is increasingly intertwined with digital communication, the growing presence of public officials on social media has become both inevitable and controversial.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, where the Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene active use of platforms like Facebook and tiktok has sparked a lively public debate.

Is this a forward-thinking marketing communication strategy, or does it signal a troubling decline in the standards and dignity traditionally associated with high public office? The question reflects a broader tension between tradition and modernity in governance. Historically, the office of a Regional Minister in Ghana has been regarded with a sense of decorum, authority, and measured communication.

Public appearances were formal, statements were carefully crafted, and engagement with citizens often occurred through structured channels such as press briefings, official ceremonies, and community durbars. The office carried not only administrative responsibility but also symbolic weight.

Today, that image is being reshaped by the immediacy and informality of social media. Dr. Frank Amoakohene’s digital presence is marked by frequent updates of photos from project sites, videos of community interactions, commentary on current issues, and direct engagement with followers.

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some public communicators argue that this approach reflects accessibility and transparency. In their view, social media humanizes leadership, bringing government closer to the people and breaking down barriers that once made public officials seem distant and unapproachable.

Yet, for some New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators and other concerned citizens, this same accessibility raises issues about the erosion of institutional standards. They question whether the casual tone, rapid responses, and sometimes populist messaging associated with social media are compatible with the gravitas of the ministerial office.

In their eyes, governance risks being reduced to a performance where visibility and online popularity take precedence over thoughtful policy-making and administrative depth. And in some cases, refer to Dr. Frank Amoakohene as social media or tiktok minister.

At the center of this debate is the nature of political communication itself. Social media thrives on immediacy, brevity, and emotional appeal. Complex policy issues, which demand careful explanation and nuanced understanding, are often condensed into digestible posts designed to capture attention.

This can lead to oversimplification, where the substance of governance is overshadowed by the style of presentation. Moreover, the informative aspect of social media introduces a new dynamic into public service.

The pressure to remain constantly visible can create incentives for selective storytelling, highlighting successes while minimizing or ignoring challenges. In such a context, the line between genuine accountability and strategic image management becomes increasingly blurred.

However, dismissing Dr. Frank Amoakohene’s social media activity as merely a lowering of standards may overlook important realities. Ghana’s population is youthful and increasingly digitally connected.

For many citizens, especially the younger generation, social media is the primary source of information and engagement. Public office holders or politicians who ignore these platforms risk appearing out of touch with the citizens. In this sense, digital engagement is not just optional but a necessary adaptation to changing societal expectations.

Furthermore, social media can serve as a powerful tool for real-time governance. It allows for rapid dissemination of information during emergencies, quick responses to public concerns, and direct feedback from citizens. These functions can enhance efficiency and responsiveness, key components of effective leadership.

When used responsibly, social media can complement traditional forms of governance rather than undermine them. The real issue, therefore, may not be whether the Ashanti Regional Minister is on social media, but how the platform is being used.

There is a delicate balance between being accessible and maintaining the dignity of office, between engaging the public and preserving the depth of governance. Striking this balance requires a clear understanding of the purpose of communication, whether it is to inform, to engage, or to influence.

In the Ashanti Region, public opinion remains divided. Some citizens applaud the minister’s visibility, seeing it as evidence of an active and responsive administration. Others remain skeptical, questioning whether online activity translates into tangible development outcomes. This divergence reflects a broader national conversation about the evolving nature of leadership in the digital age.

Significantly, the presence of Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister on social media is neither inherently a sign of innovation nor a definitive indication of declining standards. It is a reflection of a transitional moment in governance, where old norms are being challenged by new realities through digital marketing communications.

The true measure of leadership will not lie in the number of posts or followers, but in the impact of policies, the effectiveness of administration, and the trust of the people.

As Ghana continues to navigate this digital transformation, one thing is clear: social media is here to stay. The challenge for political party activists, parliamentarians, public officials, including regional ministers, is to harness its potential for public communication and publicity without compromising the principles and standards that define public engagement. In doing so, they must ensure that the substance of governance remains as strong as its digital presence.

By

Dr. Collins Kankam- Kwarteng

Snr Lecturer,

Marketing Department

Kumasi Technical University(KsTU)