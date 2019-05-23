Re: Rigworld, Maritime University To Train Students On IMO Regulations

Rigworld Training Centre (RTC), an indigenous Ghanaian company has signed an accreditation partnership with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to train personnel on International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.

The accreditation partnership which is aimed at training of people on IMO mandatory short courses that RTC will facilitate.

The partnership was signed by Prof. Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor of the RMU and Kofi Amoa-Abban, Director of the RTC.

Among some of the courses that would be offered as part of the training program include Elementary First Aid, Personal Survival Techniques, Personal Safety, and Social Responsibilities as well as Basic Fire Prevention and Fire Fighting and International Ship as well as Port Facility Security Code (ISPS).

RTC shall use this opportunity to exploit new training programs that would not conflict with the existing current training being offered at RMU for the benefit of the two institutions.

The RMU is an international institution owned by the Republics of Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone under the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (MOWCA). The overall objective of the RMU is to promote regional co-operation in the maritime industry focusing on the training to ensure sustained growth and development in the industry.

The RTC, on the other hand, is an indigenous Ghanaian company accredited by various international bodies to train people and students in safety and survival skills in the oil and gas industry here.

We apologise for our earlier publication and any inconvenience caused.

Best Regards

Roger A. Agana