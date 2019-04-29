Avance Media Announces Inaugural 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana Report

With social impact becoming an integral part of operations of corporate organisations in Ghana, leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has launched an annual ranking of the Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana to highlight remarkable exploits of businesses contributing immensely to the development of Ghana in diverse ways.

The ranking which features 22 local & 28 foreign companies based in Ghana were selected from across 16 key sectors of Ghana’s economy and highlighted their impact activities across education, agriculture, sanitation, women empowerment, health and a host of others.

Emphasising on the purpose of the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, stated the research to recognise these prominent organisations was inspired by the level of investment and commitments corporate Ghana has dedicated to supporting the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda whiles implementing their corporate social responsibilities.

Mustapha Iddrisu of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) commended Avance Media, stating he has been looking forward to a program that would put corporate organisations in the spotlight for their contribution to society in a foreword written in the official report of the ranking published on www.avancemedia.org/50sic

On selection of the top-ranked companies, aside from being registered in Ghana, criteria for the ranking also spelt out that impact initiatives must be aligned with the UN’s SDGs coupled with public evidence of impact.

Key sectors featured in the list include Banking & Finance, Beverage, FCMG, Technology and Media.

Below is an alphabetical arrangement of the list of the 2019 Avance Media Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana

1. Access Bank Ghana Plc

2. AirtelTigo Ghana

3. Allianz Insurance Ghana

4. Anglogold Ashanti

5. ASA Savings and Loans

6. Bamson Company Limited (Sikkens)

7. Barclays Bank Ghana

8. British Council Ghana

9. Databank Group

10. Despite Group

11. Ecobank Ghana

12. EIB Network

13. Esoko

14. Fidelity Bank Ghana

15. Ghana Cocoa Board

16. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

17. Glico Group

18. Goldfields Ghana

19. Graphic Communications Group

20. Groupe Nduom

21. Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

22. Kasapreko Company Limited

23. Kosmos Energy Ghana

24. Lexta Ghana Limited

25. McDan Shipping Company

26. Media General Ghana

27. Mondelēz International

28. mPedigree

29. mPharma

30. MTN Ghana

31. Multimedia Ghana Ltd

32. MULTI-PRO Private Limited

33. Nestle Ghana

34. Newmont Ghana Ltd

35. Omni Media Ltd

36. Promasidor Ghana

37. PZ Cussons Ghana

38. Stanbic Bank Ghana

39. The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana

40. Tobinco Group

41. Total Petroleum Ghana Limited

42. Tullow Ghana Ltd

43. Twellium Ghana Ltd

44. UBA Ghana

45. Unilever Ghana

46. Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd

47. Vodafone Ghana

48. Voltic Ghana Limited

49. Wienco Ghana Ltd

50. Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

To view Avance Media’s 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana visit avancemedia.org/50sic