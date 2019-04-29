Avance Media Announces Inaugural 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana Report

With social impact becoming an integral part of operations of corporate organisations in Ghana, leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has launched an annual ranking of the Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana to highlight remarkable exploits of businesses contributing immensely to the development of Ghana in diverse ways.
The ranking which features 22 local & 28 foreign companies based in Ghana were selected from across 16 key sectors of Ghana’s economy and highlighted their impact activities across education, agriculture, sanitation, women empowerment, health and a host of others.
Emphasising on the purpose of the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, stated the research to recognise these prominent organisations was inspired by the level of investment and commitments corporate Ghana has dedicated to supporting the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda whiles implementing their corporate social responsibilities.
Mustapha Iddrisu of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) commended Avance Media, stating he has been looking forward to a program that would put corporate organisations in the spotlight for their contribution to society in a foreword written in the official report of the ranking published on www.avancemedia.org/50sic
On selection of the top-ranked companies, aside from being registered in Ghana, criteria for the ranking also spelt out that impact initiatives must be aligned with the UN’s SDGs coupled with public evidence of impact.
Key sectors featured in the list include Banking & Finance, Beverage, FCMG, Technology and Media.
Below is an alphabetical arrangement of the list of the 2019 Avance Media Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana
1. Access Bank Ghana Plc 2. AirtelTigo Ghana 3. Allianz Insurance Ghana 4. Anglogold Ashanti 5. ASA Savings and Loans 6. Bamson Company Limited (Sikkens) 7. Barclays Bank Ghana 8. British Council Ghana 9. Databank Group 10. Despite Group 11. Ecobank Ghana 12. EIB Network 13. Esoko 14. Fidelity Bank Ghana 15. Ghana Cocoa Board 16. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation 17. Glico Group 18. Goldfields Ghana 19. Graphic Communications Group 20. Groupe Nduom 21. Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC 22. Kasapreko Company Limited 23. Kosmos Energy Ghana 24. Lexta Ghana Limited 25. McDan Shipping Company 26. Media General Ghana 27. Mondelēz International 28. mPedigree 29. mPharma 30. MTN Ghana 31. Multimedia Ghana Ltd 32. MULTI-PRO Private Limited 33. Nestle Ghana 34. Newmont Ghana Ltd 35. Omni Media Ltd 36. Promasidor Ghana 37. PZ Cussons Ghana 38. Stanbic Bank Ghana 39. The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana 40. Tobinco Group 41. Total Petroleum Ghana Limited 42. Tullow Ghana Ltd 43. Twellium Ghana Ltd 44. UBA Ghana 45. Unilever Ghana 46. Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd 47. Vodafone Ghana 48. Voltic Ghana Limited 49. Wienco Ghana Ltd 50. Zoomlion Ghana Ltd To view Avance Media’s 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana visit avancemedia.org/50sic
