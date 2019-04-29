Modern Ghana logo

29.04.2019 Business & Finance

Avance Media Announces Inaugural 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana Report

Akpah Prince
With social impact becoming an integral part of operations of corporate organisations in Ghana, leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has launched an annual ranking of the Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana to highlight remarkable exploits of businesses contributing immensely to the development of Ghana in diverse ways.

The ranking which features 22 local & 28 foreign companies based in Ghana were selected from across 16 key sectors of Ghana’s economy and highlighted their impact activities across education, agriculture, sanitation, women empowerment, health and a host of others.

Emphasising on the purpose of the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, stated the research to recognise these prominent organisations was inspired by the level of investment and commitments corporate Ghana has dedicated to supporting the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda whiles implementing their corporate social responsibilities.

Mustapha Iddrisu of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) commended Avance Media, stating he has been looking forward to a program that would put corporate organisations in the spotlight for their contribution to society in a foreword written in the official report of the ranking published on www.avancemedia.org/50sic

On selection of the top-ranked companies, aside from being registered in Ghana, criteria for the ranking also spelt out that impact initiatives must be aligned with the UN’s SDGs coupled with public evidence of impact.

Key sectors featured in the list include Banking & Finance, Beverage, FCMG, Technology and Media.

Below is an alphabetical arrangement of the list of the 2019 Avance Media Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana

1. Access Bank Ghana Plc
2. AirtelTigo Ghana
3. Allianz Insurance Ghana
4. Anglogold Ashanti
5. ASA Savings and Loans
6. Bamson Company Limited (Sikkens)
7. Barclays Bank Ghana
8. British Council Ghana
9. Databank Group
10. Despite Group
11. Ecobank Ghana
12. EIB Network
13. Esoko
14. Fidelity Bank Ghana
15. Ghana Cocoa Board
16. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation
17. Glico Group
18. Goldfields Ghana
19. Graphic Communications Group
20. Groupe Nduom
21. Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC
22. Kasapreko Company Limited
23. Kosmos Energy Ghana
24. Lexta Ghana Limited
25. McDan Shipping Company
26. Media General Ghana
27. Mondelēz International
28. mPedigree
29. mPharma
30. MTN Ghana
31. Multimedia Ghana Ltd
32. MULTI-PRO Private Limited
33. Nestle Ghana
34. Newmont Ghana Ltd
35. Omni Media Ltd
36. Promasidor Ghana
37. PZ Cussons Ghana
38. Stanbic Bank Ghana
39. The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana
40. Tobinco Group
41. Total Petroleum Ghana Limited
42. Tullow Ghana Ltd
43. Twellium Ghana Ltd
44. UBA Ghana
45. Unilever Ghana
46. Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd
47. Vodafone Ghana
48. Voltic Ghana Limited
49. Wienco Ghana Ltd
50. Zoomlion Ghana Ltd
To view Avance Media’s 2019 Top 50 Social Impact Companies in Ghana visit avancemedia.org/50sic

