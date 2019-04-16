Etse Sikanku To Host VEEPs Forum April 17

A research think tank, the Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA) is set to host Ghana’s first Vice presidential permutations Forum to shape the selection of the Vice-presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 elections.

Dubbed, 'Campaign Analysis Live', it is being organized under the theme, “The Vice Presidential Permutations Forum: An Analysis of Key Qualities and Contenders.”

The forum which is slated for Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) seeks to answer the following questions:

1) Who is in the run and who is most likely to become John Mahama's running mate?

2) Has current Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia changed the role or notion of the Vice presidency?

3) What are the key qualities needed for the position of Vice President?

4) Is Ghana ready for a female Vice President?

Political communications analyst, consultant and author, Dr. Etse Sikanku who will be leading discussions at the forum has said the forum will enhance the country’s democratic credentials.

“The forum is a novel idea. It is an event that is the first of its kind in Ghanaian democracy and it hopes to serve as a barometer of setting public discourse on a position that will be momentous for the future of the nation,” a statement from CPDA stated.

Guests for the program include Dr. Akoto Boafo (Head of Current Affairs & Politics, Citi FM), Dr. Nansata Yakubu (Development Consultant & Democracy Engineer), Evans Mensah (Head of Political Desk, Joy FM), Dr. Kojo Asante (Director for Advocacy & Policy Engagement, CDD) and Prof. Yaw Gyamfo (Department of Political Science, University of Ghana & IDEG).

About the Centre

The CPDA aims to provide top-notch research, political, media and communication analysis in the area of public and social discourse through professional expertise, comprehensive examination and critical analysis of deliberations within the public sphere.

The think tank, founded by political communications analyst, consultant and author, Dr. Etse Sikanku is dedicated at enriching Ghana's democracy by providing first-rate, incisive discourse and analysis on major national political issues and events within the political communication space.

CPDA also includes media monitoring and assessments in order to provide credible information about the performance of the media to help guide practice and policy through both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

–ModernGhana