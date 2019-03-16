Muslims Of New Zealand At The Gun Point

We welcomed them wholeheartedly

We treated them hospitably

They unbelievably shot at us

We got killed

They brought our intestines out

We bled for them

They meme us afterwards

We were ridiculed

They shared a we-feeling

We shed tears

They are shooters

We are terrorists

They got exonerated

We lost our loved ones



They preach freely

We hide to propagate

They go everywhere

We are questioned anywhere

They are hypnotized

We are maligned

They look pleasing

We look terrorising

They act as caring

We seem pampering them



They are relenting

We look greedy

They are loved

We are stereotyped

They exhibit their ammunitions

Even our kids can't advertise their inventions

They speak in tongues

We can't spot the bear

They wear suits

We are mocked keeping the trouser above the ankle



They are moored

We are unsecure

They rejoice

We always cry

They are liberated

We are subjugated

They win at all times

Our rights are shackled

They achieved their goals

We loose focus

They go to church and, pray to God

We go to Mosque, but pray to Satan

They have the world behind them

We only have stains of blood on our outfits

The media stays aloof

We clamour not

The politicians play their game

We were beaten

When they shoot at us, it's water that exudes

When we shoot at them, it's blood that oozes



We are at the Gun Point

They're on the minds of the world

Our children can't be schooled

Our women won't be left alone

Our scripture mustn't be read

Our religion can't be followed

Our Prophet's name mustn't be mentioned

And our Allah can't be worshiped

This world! Why?

#Yolacem

© Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee

Follow us on Facebook. Youth of La Central Mosque. For more insight.