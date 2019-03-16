Muslims Of New Zealand At The Gun Point

We welcomed them wholeheartedly We treated them hospitably They unbelievably shot at us We got killed They brought our intestines out We bled for them They meme us afterwards We were ridiculed They shared a we-feeling We shed tears They are shooters We are terrorists They got exonerated We lost our loved ones
They preach freely We hide to propagate They go everywhere We are questioned anywhere They are hypnotized We are maligned They look pleasing We look terrorising They act as caring We seem pampering them
They are relenting We look greedy They are loved We are stereotyped They exhibit their ammunitions Even our kids can't advertise their inventions They speak in tongues We can't spot the bear They wear suits We are mocked keeping the trouser above the ankle
They are moored We are unsecure They rejoice We always cry They are liberated We are subjugated They win at all times Our rights are shackled They achieved their goals We loose focus
They go to church and, pray to God We go to Mosque, but pray to Satan
They have the world behind them We only have stains of blood on our outfits The media stays aloof We clamour not The politicians play their game We were beaten When they shoot at us, it's water that exudes When we shoot at them, it's blood that oozes
We are at the Gun Point They're on the minds of the world Our children can't be schooled Our women won't be left alone Our scripture mustn't be read Our religion can't be followed Our Prophet's name mustn't be mentioned And our Allah can't be worshiped This world! Why?
If you want to be successful in life; prioritize Allah and be sparsely rational by leaning on rectitude.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Muslims Of New Zealand At The Gun Point
We welcomed them wholeheartedly
We treated them hospitably
They unbelievably shot at us
We got killed
They brought our intestines out
We bled for them
They meme us afterwards
We were ridiculed
They shared a we-feeling
We shed tears
They are shooters
We are terrorists
They got exonerated
We lost our loved ones
They preach freely
We hide to propagate
They go everywhere
We are questioned anywhere
They are hypnotized
We are maligned
They look pleasing
We look terrorising
They act as caring
We seem pampering them
They are relenting
We look greedy
They are loved
We are stereotyped
They exhibit their ammunitions
Even our kids can't advertise their inventions
They speak in tongues
We can't spot the bear
They wear suits
We are mocked keeping the trouser above the ankle
They are moored
We are unsecure
They rejoice
We always cry
They are liberated
We are subjugated
They win at all times
Our rights are shackled
They achieved their goals
We loose focus
They go to church and, pray to God
We go to Mosque, but pray to Satan
They have the world behind them
We only have stains of blood on our outfits
The media stays aloof
We clamour not
The politicians play their game
We were beaten
When they shoot at us, it's water that exudes
When we shoot at them, it's blood that oozes
We are at the Gun Point
They're on the minds of the world
Our children can't be schooled
Our women won't be left alone
Our scripture mustn't be read
Our religion can't be followed
Our Prophet's name mustn't be mentioned
And our Allah can't be worshiped
This world! Why?
#Yolacem
© Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee
Follow us on Facebook. Youth of La Central Mosque. For more insight.
If you want to be successful in life; prioritize Allah and be sparsely rational by leaning on rectitude.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (36)
2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2019
Feb 27, 2019
Feb 19, 2019
Feb 16, 2019
View More