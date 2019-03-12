Akufo-Addo Is Acting Like A 'Chameleon' Over Party Militia—Group

The convener for Coalition for National Sovereignty, Bernard Mornah said the Joy News documentary exposes the chameleonic nature of the President, a man whose words are at variance with his actions.

He is calling for the arrest and prosecution of the leaders of De-Eye Group, the subject of the undercover investigation.

Bernard Mornah noted that they have been appalled by the utter deceit, dishonesty and cavalier exhibited by the President Nana Addo in the response to International cum domestic outrage denying knowledge of any militia group being sponsored by the NPP and/or his government, describing such claims as “palpable falsehood”.

He added that the group will demonstrate in Techiman on Thursday, 28th March, 2019 to rescue the country from electoral violence and work to strengthen the security for life and property.

Read full statement below:

The Coalition for National Sovereignty met this afternoon to discuss matters relating to the developments following our First Agbewo Demonstration on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence and the general insecurity in the country and the public forum that followed.

The Coalition has taken a shocking notice of the revelations in the investigative report by Manasseh Azure, a distinguished journalist at Joy FM, in respect of the operations of an NPP Militia Group called DE EYE who are stationed, trained and are operating in the Christiansburg Castle, Osu, where two offices have been allocated to them for their activities.

We commend the effort of Manasseh and his media house for holding their ground and keeping to the content and spirit of the story even in the face of obvious open state-sponsored hostility, vituperations, attacks and intimidations.

We have been appalled by the utter deceit, dishonesty and cavalier exhibited by the President in the response to International cum domestic outrage denying knowledge of any militia group being sponsored by the NPP and/or his government, describing such claims as “palpable falsehood”. Mr. Azure exposes the chameleonic nature of the President- a man whose words are at variance with his actions.

We have also taken a surprise notice of the Presidents denial of ongoing recruitment of NPP constituency militia for the 2020 elections by the Upper West Regional Security Liaison contrary to a Joy FM investigative reportage of same. In due course, we shall be responding appropriately to all these issues.

Meanwhile, we want to use this opportunity to call on the security agencies particularly the Ghana Police to as a matter of urgency arrest the leaders of this group (De-Eye) who have been exposed by this investigative work.

The Coalition will be embarking on series of activities in the coming days to press home further our demand for the immediate demobilization, disarmament and disbandment of all party militia groups across the country.

Ghanaians are calling for peace. Consequently, we shall have a demonstration in Techiman on Thursday, 28th March, 2019. We wish to invite all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us on this mission to rescue our country from electoral violence and work to strengthen the security for life and property.

Benard Mornah

Convener

Equity Freedom Solidarity Social Justice