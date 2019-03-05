High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

The Council of State has taken up concerns of importers and exporters to President Akufo-Addo in hope of getting a downward review of the duties they pay at the country’s ports.

The Council of State was petitioned by Trade Union members, Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and other related parties to intervene and help save them from the exorbitant charges.

At a meeting with the President, the Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Serebuo II, said its meeting with the importers and exporters revealed a growing discontent over what they call exorbitant taxes at the country's ports hence the need to bring it to the attention of the President.

The council had also held discussions with a number of stakeholders including the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Isaac Crentsil and leadership of GUTA with the view of finding a lasting solution to the problem

Although the government abolished duty on the importation of spare parts as well as introducing the one percent special import levy in July 2013 and digitizing the clearing system at the ports to seal loopholes, the importers reckon more needs to be done.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana