AirtelTigo Presents New Face Of AirtelTigo Business

The Premium Telecommunication Company, AirtelTigo on Friday launched its AirtelTigo Business at the plush Mariott Hotel at Airport City in Ghana under the tagline “Making A Business Simple”.

AirtelTigo Business is meant to reach out to small, medium and large corporate organizations to enable them to achieve growth and profitability, however, to better the lives of its customers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Mrs. Mitwa Kaemba Ng`ambi, the product is to provide total communications solution including; Mobile Voice and Data, Fixed lines, Internet connectivity, Hosting and Managed Service among others.

She was addressing captains of industry, directors of state institutions and customers, who graced the launch.

Mrs. Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, said: “At AirtelTigo, we believe that we are your partner in helping you evolve and finding ways to be better and do better. We would like to make your businesses simple by addressing all your communication needs thus freeing you up to focus on your core business.”

She disclosed that AirtelTigo Business connectivity solutions cover not only Ghana but span across Africa, adding that the company will also leverage the infrastructure of its two parent companies - Bharti Airtel and Millicom to give businesses the best telecommunications network experience.

Launching the sub-brand, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, applauded AirtelTigo management and staff for the successful completion of its network integration and upgrade last year, describing the integration as unprecedented in the telecommunications industry in Ghana.

He also commended AirtelTigo for introducing AirtelTigo Business to help businesses realize their full potential with the wide portfolio of digital solutions offered to customers. The Hon. Deputy Minister said; “I am happy to note that AirtelTigo Business aims to address connectivity solutions for businesses with its “total communications solution” agenda and is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country.

He also appreciated the fact that AirtelTigo Business is providing leadership in setting the business solutions standard for companies by rolling out innovative products and services in line with its vision.

He explained that the Ministry of Trade and Industry with its allied agencies and partners are ready to support business initiatives to create jobs and transform communities. “The government will continue to support individuals, SMEs and other businesses to adopt ICT solutions to enhance their business operations so they can contribute to the growth of the economy,” he noted.

He also stated that the Ministry of Trade and Industry and its other agencies have opened its doors for companies who are ready to innovate jobs and to make changes in the community.

