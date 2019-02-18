Mahama Hits Back At Gov't Over Meeting With Diplomats

Former President John Mahama has hit back at government for criticizing him for meeting with foreign diplomats in the aftermath of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

He said no amount of government propaganda can erase the shame created by the violence recorded during the by-election.

“No amount of government-sponsored propaganda and distraction will take away the stigma of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, as darkest day in the history of Ghana’s 4th Republican democracy.”

“No amount of propaganda from government can erase the shame this country was subjected to on that 'bloody Thursday',” he wrote on his Facebook wall on Monday.

The former president has come under intense pressure after recounting the NDC’s stance on the Ayawaso violence to foreign diplomats in Accra last week.

Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo had said John Mahama’s action was irresponsible.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also said Mahama peddled falsehood at the meeting.

But John Mahama insists he did no wrong.

“Thanks to videos filmed by television stations and other individuals, the true identity of these hoodlums, identified as members of the Invincible and Delta Forces of the NPP have been revealed,” he added

Below is the full statement by John Mahama

The substance of the matter is the violence meted out to innocent Ghanaians by hoodlums of the ruling government, paraded initially as state security personnel.

The victims, injured on the day, did not take guns and shoot themselves. They were injured by powerful assault rifles given to partisan hoodlums for the purpose of intimidating Ghanaians who were peacefully exercising their franchise in a by-election.

The meeting held by my office in conjunction with the NDC Party and the Minority in Parliament was to correct the false impression given to the diplomatic corps that NDC was the cause of the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

In any case, this is not the first, and will not be the last time in our history that an opposition group is meeting with the diplomatic corps to explain or clarify its version or outlook on policy or events in our country.

Government must own up to its responsibilities and ensure the prosecution of the criminal elements who it deployed in Ayawaso West Wuogon. It is those actions that paint the country black internationally, not those who expose the dastardly acts sanctioned by government and its appointees.

In the public interest, let me share with you, one of the three main videos I showed at the Wednesday meeting with diplomats on the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon. This, like the others, is a compilation available and shared widely by various media houses over the period.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana