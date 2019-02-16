The Toils Of Getting A Lady To Fall In Love

Reading his radar from afar,

he thought his gazes had resonated her.

Hoping to have triggered her intuitiveness

What he believes to be a latent affection

Born out of a Profound love

What Paramour couldn't conceive.

Sadly, its germination has stifled

Because he knows not how to get it sprouted

Thus, she isn't tickled

Her condition and his aren't intertwined

Defining the tempestuous times of Laryea

Propagating it isn't yielding

So he has been circumventing

She has also tarried and watching.

He burns his hands while cooking

Laundry expenses are sobbingly accumulating

Washing is hectically tedious

Wringing the dirty jeans alone often strenuous

Now thinking of stinting bachelorship

But Lucretia isn't yearning for any courtship

Looking at the cosy weather lately at night,

His 'Kofi manu' only hits no woman but pillow.

Rotating to different bearing isn't navigable

Workplace is uncomfortable

And home too is voidable

Mustn't Lucretia wipe his tear?

Wouldn't that endear?

Laryea wants to trend goodly with her

Strolling with their baby in the stroller

Atswei would be jealous

She zealously desire women only

She rejoices whenever ladies object Laryea

That's just a fraction of her shenanigans

Being loving is kinda heavy duty for Lucretia

The only brainy woman in the enclave

Unfazed about Laryea's love turmoil

She only focuses on voluminous books.

Can't Laryea take his looks off her?

An ominous perception of a concerned woman

Raising 50k for a flamboyant wedding

That's what he was told to estimate

Only to guesstimate consulting a spiritualist

But he has to bait his 'kofi manu'

Indeed, a hustler's ambition

Lucretia's mood is pretty unconcerned

Neither talks nor walks on the tracks of Laryea

Probably, to grease his quest

So that he could stop requesting

For her smile not to compel him to be positive

That, hopefully, he will negate being oppositive

Ayorkor gossiped that he should let go off her

That, Lucretia loves nobody but only books

Not until she has completed her Mba

Then, Laryea should dream going forward

Laryea's lamentation evokes the culture of old

Our parents tied the knot, penniless

And theirs, school wasn't ordinariness

It is like the society's witches are tireless

No plenty cash, no "trendy" woman

No big vocabulary, no epistolary love affair

Laryea can't afford it, he just can't.

Laryea's heart beats for her only

Lucretia, think and re-strategize

If not, you could become Philophobic

Uncle Annan did his when he was square zero

No flamboyance

No Extravagance

Today is their 30th anniversary

Their children have gone to varsity

Love is the necessity

Education wouldn't be a prerequisite

That is the irregularity of our generation

Don't be swayed away

Just let's trust in God's sustenance

And consciously tie our camel

That has kept unbroken marital home alive

It is the most trustworthy handhold

This is not the opportune time to be slothful

I shall work harder to do the needful

Our affluence would be completely joyful

Surely, and Poverty would be shameful

Thus, I would let go off being erratic and say to the whole world that it pays to be the sacrificial Lamb for the woman you assuredly love and adore.

Trust in Allah.

#Yolacem

Poem by Yours Sincerely,

Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee.

All Right Reserved. ©2019