Ghana's most beautiful 2018, the youngest ever winner Naomi Obeng ( Abena) who represented the Eastern religion. Invites all Jumapo (Eastern region) citizens to come and support the love- month clean up exercise on the 16/02/2019 at 6 am at the Jumapo health centre. This event is organised by her and the Jumapo development association. You can donate via calling 024562450