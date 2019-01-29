Bye-Election: NDC Candidate denies of attacking women as 'incapable of leadership roles'

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon, Mr. Delali Kwesi Brempong has denied some media reports circulating on social media that he (Delali) has said it in anywhere that the NPP made a mistake by electing a woman as their candidate.

It has been reported that the NDC candidate has attacked women in Ghana by telling the NPP for making a mistake by electing a woman as their candidate.

This news report circulating has hurt the NDC candidate and he therefore described it as an attempt by the NPP to tarnish his hard won reputation and to score political point.

Mr. Delali is competing with three others of which so many political pundits have tipped the wife of the late MP, Hon. Emmanuel Agyarko, Maa Lydia as the winner of the Thursday's bye-election.

Below is the full statement

RE: "AYAWASO WEST WUGON BY-ELECTIONS : NPP MADE A MISTAKE ELECTING A WOMAN AS THEIR CANDIDATE, KWASI BREMPONG CLAIMS."

I, Delali Kwesi Brempong, the NDC's Parliamentary candidate for this Thursday's by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, write to emphatically deny the above-stated story being circulated on various media platforms by officials, assigns and surrogates of the NPP. Confronted by imminent defeat in the up-coming by-election, the NPP has resorted to a campaign of lies and calumny all in an attempt to smear political opponents.

However, I believe that electorates of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are discerning and will not fall for these fabrications and manipulative antics of the NPP.

I wish to state that I have always worked with and respected women as capable representatives of the Ghanaian society, and as such wish place on record that at no occasion in the said interview did I make any statement attacking women as incapable of leadership roles whether in politics or in any other field of endeavor. What I am against is an impostor parading as a widow when she is not; a person whose disrespect for the customs and traditions of Ghanaians since the death of my long-time friend, Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko has rather raised concern and infuriated many who had come to love the late MP.

I wish to state without equivocation that as a Ghanaian brought up according to our customs, I abhore the open disregard for the dignity of the family and children of the late MP of the constituency which has seen my opponent openly parade the under-age children of my longtime friend on the streets to solicit for votes at the time they were grieving the sudden and painful death of their father. No one can excuse such predatory behaviour; and it is that which I have condemned and will always condemn.

The people of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency continue to turn up in their numbers everywhere my campaign team and I go; they have shown wide acceptance and incredible support for my message of change and policies for development and effective representation for the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon. Hence, no last minute gimmickry will change the victory that approaches for the National Democratic Congress on whose ticket I stand in this bye-election. It is too late in the day for the desperate NPP to pitch the women of the constituency against me through emotional blackmail. The die is cast and it is clear that the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon will not fall for the deceptions of the NPP.

God bless Ayawaso West Wuogon.

God bless Ghana.

Thank you.

Signed!

Delali Kwasi Brempong

NDC PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR AYAWASO WEST WOUGON CONSTITUENCY

Source: Daniel Kaku