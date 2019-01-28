Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
5 hours ago | Mali

RFI journalists killed in Mali: ex-president Hollande heard as witness

By RFI
RFI journalists killed in Mali: ex-president Hollande heard as witness
©RFI

Former President François Hollande testified at the ongoing investigation about the  murders of RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon. Both were killed in Mali in 2013.

Judges investigating the kidnapping and killing of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon interviewed François Hollande on January 11 about 'off the record' conversations he had with journalists during which he is believed to have alluded to information that appeared to contradict the investigation.

Last month, Bernard Bajolet, former head of France's external intelligence agency DGSE, was also heard by the judges.

Dupont, 57, and Verlon, 58, were abducted and murdered on November 2, 2013 in Kidal, northern Mali.

Mali
Powered By Modern Ghana
Two peacekeepers killed by mine in central Mali: UN
Two UN peacekeepers killed by mine in central Mali: sources
Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source
France at UN threatens more sanctions on Mali
TOP STORIES

Governor Defends Revocation of Heritage Bank License

5 hours ago

Gov't Reiterated Commitment To Free, Quality Education

12 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line