RFI journalists killed in Mali: ex-president Hollande heard as witness

Former President François Hollande testified at the ongoing investigation about the murders of RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon. Both were killed in Mali in 2013.

Judges investigating the kidnapping and killing of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon interviewed François Hollande on January 11 about 'off the record' conversations he had with journalists during which he is believed to have alluded to information that appeared to contradict the investigation.

Last month, Bernard Bajolet, former head of France's external intelligence agency DGSE, was also heard by the judges.

Dupont, 57, and Verlon, 58, were abducted and murdered on November 2, 2013 in Kidal, northern Mali.