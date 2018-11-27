You're A Writer!

Ever written exams that needed you to put words together to make sense? Ever answered essay type questions in exams? Ever written letters? Ever written about yourself, your first day at school, your favorite food, game, auntie, uncle, sibling, best friend, a day you won't forget, a dream you had, who and what you want to become, the community you grew up in, your JHS, SHS or tertiary experience, the best place you visited? Ever written any story with a particular type of beginning or ending? For instance, a story with an ending... "and I was saved by the bell".

Did you pass those tests because you made sense by putting words together? If your answer is yes, then you are a writer. All writers do is to communicate their thoughts by weaving or arranging words together to make sense without opening their mouth. Everyone does that, for it's an art everyone has.

The only difference is that we have those who are naturally gifted with the art and those who have learned the art. You are either one of the two. Remember, hard work beats talent. Learn to practice the art. Practice makes perfect. If you have nothing to write on, at least write about your life, get editors to help you. You will be doing yourself, your family and generation lots of good. Learn to write your autobiography whiles you're alive.

Your life is a big book people can learn many lessons from. You have influence. Don't deprive the world the lessons and inspirations from your life. Start writing!