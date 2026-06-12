BTU in Turmoil: GTEC rejects finance director appointment amid degree verification scandal

The governance challenges confronting Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) appear far from over, with fresh developments raising concerns about administrative processes and institutional oversight at the university.

The latest controversy centres on the appointment of Mr. Stephen G. Tobazaa as Director of Finance. According to documents reportedly sighted by this publication, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has declined to approve his appointment following concerns raised in a background verification report conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Governing Council, Bishop Akolgo, GTEC indicated that it had reviewed the NIB report on Mr. Tobazaa, who was being considered for appointment as Director of Finance of the university. The Commission reportedly highlighted a number of concerns arising from the background checks.

Among the issues cited was an allegation regarding a Master’s Degree in Finance Management purportedly obtained from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). According to the findings referenced in the letter, investigators were unable to verify the claim that Mr. Tobazaa attended KNUST and earned the stated qualification.

Sources within the university allege that despite the concerns raised in the NIB report, a section of the Governing Council proceeded with the appointment of Mr. Tobazaa as Director of Finance.

Background to the Appointment Process

Mr. Tobazaa previously served as Director of Finance at BTU. Sources indicate that his contract expired in 2024 and that he did not seek its renewal. He subsequently applied when the position was re-advertised under the current Governing Council.

The recruitment process has reportedly been marked by controversy. A search committee chaired by the Director of Finance of Tamale Technical University was initially constituted to oversee the selection process. Following its work, the committee submitted its report to the Governing Council for consideration.

Sources claim that after the report was presented, some stakeholders called for additional background checks on the credentials of applicants. The request reportedly generated disagreements within the search committee, with concerns raised over the appropriateness and timing of such checks.

According to sources familiar with the process, the original chairman of the search committee declined to continue under the revised arrangements. Subsequently, Dr. Aaron Issah was reportedly appointed to lead a new committee to continue the process.

The committee is said to have requested background investigations from both the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Intelligence Bureau. However, sources allege that before the NIB report was formally presented, a section of the Governing Council proceeded with the appointment of Mr. Tobazaa.

Calls for Transparency

The developments have sparked renewed concerns among sections of the university community regarding governance practices, transparency, and adherence to due process in senior appointments.

Observers argue that the matter underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in the administration of public tertiary institutions. They contend that the concerns raised by GTEC and the findings of the NIB report should be thoroughly addressed to safeguard the credibility and integrity of the university’s leadership and management structures.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Mr. Stephen G. Tobazaa nor the Governing Council of Bolgatanga Technical University had publicly responded to the allegations and concerns contained in the reports.

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-mynewsgh