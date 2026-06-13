Ghana to challenge Canada over Thomas Partey visa denial ahead of World Cup Opener

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, has confirmed that government is engaging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities to challenge Canada’s decision to deny Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey entry ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Partey is expected to miss Ghana’s Group L opener against Panama on June 17 in Toronto after his visa application was reportedly refused by Canadian immigration authorities.

FIFA has since indicated that the midfielder will be unable to travel from the Black Stars’ camp in the United States to Canada for the fixture, stressing that immigration matters remain solely under the jurisdiction of host nations and fall outside its control.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Friday, June 12, Mr. Adams said government had already initiated diplomatic steps aimed at getting the decision reviewed.

“As has been indicated by His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, and the mandate through his Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that any Ghanaian touched anywhere, we will not keep quiet over it. Through the appropriate channels, we have communicated to the rightful authorities and are requesting them to review the decision. I hope and pray that they do what they must do, and do it right,” he said.

He argued that the decision appears inconsistent with international conventions to which both Ghana and Canada are signatories, expressing optimism that Canadian authorities would reconsider their stance.

Mr. Adams also described the grounds for the visa refusal as “flimsy,” noting that Partey has been charged in a legal case but has not been convicted.

“We got a decision that he had been denied entry to Canada on very flimsy reasons. I say flimsy because the person had already been charged. He has not been found guilty,” he said.

He further questioned the basis of the decision, pointing out that the player continues to live and work freely in the country where the alleged offence is being handled.

“One is therefore surprised that Canada, which is so far away, will now apply rules to the extent that where somebody has just been merely charged, that person has been deemed guilty,” he added.

The development leaves Ghana facing the possibility of being without one of its key midfielders for its opening World Cup match, pending any reversal of the decision by Canadian authorities.