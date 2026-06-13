Democracy Day or Dividend Day? Nigeria at 27 Years of Civilian Rule and a Nation Divided on Whether to Celebrate

Every June 12, Nigeria performs a ritual familiar to countries where the gap between democratic form and democratic substance has grown too wide to ignore. Officials deliver speeches. Flags are raised. A public holiday is declared. And somewhere, usually under a bridge or at a roundabout, a parallel gathering forms of citizens who have come not to celebrate, but to demand.

This year was no different. It was, in fact, more sharply divided than most.

On one side stood the Nigerian state, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marking the country's 27th consecutive year of uninterrupted civilian rule since the return to democracy on May 29, 1999, delivering a national address that combined reflections on Nigeria's democratic journey with a robust defence of his administration's economic and security policies.

On the other stood human rights lawyer Femi Falana, youth groups, labour activists, and an array of civil society organizations, who announced a nationwide protest on June 12 citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship and governance concerns.

Both sides claimed the spirit of June 12. Both cannot be entirely right.

The Day and Its Weight

June 12 is not simply a public holiday on a government calendar. It carries the full weight of Nigeria's most complicated democratic memory. The June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest poll, was believed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola before it was annulled by the military regime of former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida. The annulment triggered widespread protests, political unrest and a prolonged pro-democracy struggle that eventually culminated in the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Abiola did not live to see that return. Kudirat Abiola was killed in the streets. Activists were jailed and exiled. The people who gave June 12 its meaning paid for it in blood. When President Tinubu said in his address that "June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory it represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story," he was reciting a truth that belongs not to any administration but to a generation that bled for civilian rule. The question the protesters raised, standing in the same sun as the official celebrations, is whether that civilian rule has honored the sacrifice.

The Government's Case

The Tinubu administration came to Democracy Day with its own scorecard. The President announced that the 2026 budget allocates N5.41 trillion to defence and security, representing the highest security expenditure in Nigeria's history, and stated that security operations had evolved from training exercises with international partners to precision-targeting missions against terrorist groups.

He issued a direct warning to criminal elements: bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terrorism must either surrender or face decisive action from the state.

On the economy, Tinubu was unapologetic. "The reforms we are undertaking were not chosen for ease, but for necessity. Three years ago, our public finances were under severe strain, investment was discouraged, and economic uncertainty threatened our future. Since 2023, our reforms have restored stability and credibility to economic management," he told the nation.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, speaking at a press conference ahead of the celebration, cited GDP growth of 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.89 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 as evidence of improvement, and highlighted social intervention programmes including cash transfers, student loans, and consumer credit initiatives.

The government's argument, in sum, is one of trajectory: things were worse, they are getting better, and the direction of travel is the right one. "We are moving from uncertainty to stability. The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community, and every region. We believe that democracy must be felt in the pocket," Tinubu said.

The People's Rejoinder

The protesters were unmoved by trajectory arguments. When a family has lost a father to bandits in Katsina, or a child is still being held hostage in Zamfara, or a young graduate cannot find work in Lagos, national GDP figures are not consolation.

The protest coalition said Nigerians have little to celebrate on Democracy Day as communities across the country continue to grapple with terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks, lamenting that innocent citizens are being killed, abducted and displaced while government efforts to curb insecurity remain inadequate.

The coalition expressed solidarity with victims of terrorism and kidnapping and demanded urgent measures to secure the release of citizens currently being held captive in several states, including Oyo, Borno, Katsina, Kwara, Ekiti, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger.

On the economy, the opposition was no less cutting. Organizers blamed the country's worsening economic conditions on what they described as anti-poor policies implemented by the Tinubu administration, including fuel subsidy removal, repeated fuel price increases, currency devaluation and rising electricity tariffs.

For many young Nigerians, democracy has become less a symbol of freedom and more a painful ledger of broken promises, rising debt, shrinking opportunities and deepening poverty democracy's dividends captured by a tiny elite while the majority struggle merely to survive.

The civil society group RULAAC gave the most unsparing institutional verdict: despite 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, millions of Nigerians remain trapped in poverty, insecurity, corruption, and unemployment and human rights abuses, raising questions about whether the country's democracy has truly delivered on its promises.

Two Rallies Under One Bridge

The tension between these two readings of Nigerian democracy was not merely rhetorical on June 12, 2026. It was physical. In Lagos, the competing interpretations played out under the Ikeja Bridge where, while protesters gathered for the Falana-led demonstration, a separate group identifying itself as "Team Nigeria" arrived in support of President Tinubu, staging a counter-rally at the same location. Both groups set up loudspeakers and music systems, each attempting to dominate the space, leading to a tense stand-off. A police team was deployed to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

The scene was, in its way, a perfect encapsulation of Nigeria's democratic condition: two legitimate expressions of citizenship, occupying the same street, each convinced it held the better claim to the legacy of June 12 and neither entirely wrong.

The Honest Reckoning

The government is correct that Nigeria has sustained civilian rule since 1999 the longest uninterrupted democratic period in its history and that political disagreements are now largely resolved through constitutional institutions rather than violence. That is not a trivial achievement in a continent where military coups remain commonplace, as the Sahel has demonstrated to devastating effect.

But the protesters are also correct that endurance is not the same as delivery.

Contemporary security challenges including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of organized criminality have further tested the resilience of the Nigerian state, with analysts identifying a complex interaction of poverty, unemployment, social exclusion, weak institutions, governance deficits, and limited economic opportunities as drivers of insecurity and instability.

These are not new observations. They have been made at every Democracy Day for a decade.

An opposition presidential candidate put it most plainly: "Democracy must go beyond periodic elections. Democracy must deliver security, prosperity, justice, quality education, affordable healthcare, reliable electricity, and economic opportunities for every Nigerian regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, or social status."

That standard democracy felt in the body, in the belly, in the safety of one's community is precisely what MKO Abiola's mandate represented in 1993. It was not merely a vote. It was a pan-Nigerian expression of the desire for a country that works for its people. As Tinubu himself acknowledged: "The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom."

He is right. The challenge is before him, and before every Nigerian institution. The protesters gathering under the Ikeja Bridge are not enemies of democracy. They are its most demanding creditors the citizens who have not yet been paid what June 12 promised them.

Until the dividend matches the day, both the speeches and the protests will continue. And Nigeria will keep having this argument, every June 12, until it is resolved not by rhetoric, but by results.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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