Niger Set to Receive $33 Million IMF Disbursement After Staff-Level Agreement on Ninth ECF Review

Niger is on course to receive approximately $33 million in fresh budgetary support from the International Monetary Fund following a staff-level agreement on the ninth review of its economic reform programme under the Extended Credit Facility an agreement reached at the conclusion of an IMF mission to Niamey that ran from June 2 to 12, 2026, TRT Afrika reports.

The agreement, which remains subject to formal approval by the IMF Executive Board, marks yet another milestone in what has become a sustained engagement between the Fund and Niger's military-led transitional government a relationship that has, by most indicators, defied expectations of rupture following the July 2023 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to TRT Afrika, the staff-level agreement was concluded at the end of a ten-day IMF mission to the Nigerien capital, with the ninth review of Niger's reform programme under the Extended Credit Facility serving as the basis for the anticipated disbursement. The $33 million figure aligns with the rephrased disbursement schedule that the IMF and Nigerien authorities had agreed upon under the extended programme, which runs through December 2026.

The June mission follows the completion of the eighth review in March 2026, when the IMF Executive Board approved a combined disbursement of approximately $90 million under the ECF and the complementary Resilience and Sustainability Facility, after determining that programme implementation was broadly satisfactory. That disbursement was accompanied by a significant augmentation of Niger's access to Fund resources, designed to help the country address heightened balance of payments and budget financing needs arising from external shocks.

Niger's IMF-supported programme has proceeded amid an increasingly complex security and fiscal environment. GDP growth is projected to remain robust at around 6.7 percent in 2026, though the IMF has consistently flagged downside risks including the country's persistent jihadist insurgency in the west and north, climate-related agricultural disruptions, and tight global financing conditions that have constrained the government's external borrowing options.

On the fiscal side, the Fund had previously noted that the deficit for 2026 is expected to widen temporarily to 3.7 percent of GDP, driven by higher spending needs arising from climate shocks and only partially offset by planned tax policy reforms. The authorities have identified contingency measures on both revenue and expenditure in the event that financing conditions deteriorate further.

The ninth review agreement also signals continued compliance with programme benchmarks despite recurring technical shortfalls. Across successive reviews, the IMF has characterized overall implementation as broadly satisfactory, with the single recurring exception being the continuous performance criterion on the non-accumulation of new external arrears that were cleared ahead of the eighth review, with corrective actions adopted.

Niger's ECF engagement dates to December 2021, when a facility equivalent to 150 percent of the country's quota was approved in support of the authorities' reform agenda. The programme has since been extended and augmented multiple times, accommodating the political disruptions of the coup period, the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions, a significant oil export windfall from the Agadem Refinery pipeline, and recurrent climate and security pressures.

The Niamey mission that produced the ninth review agreement represents one of the final substantive engagements before the ECF arrangement expires at the close of 2026. For Niger's transitional leadership operating under mounting pressure from regional isolation, the withdrawal of Western military partners, and a challenging macroeconomic environment the continued flow of IMF disbursements provides both critical budgetary support and a degree of international legitimacy that few other available channels currently afford.

The IMF Executive Board is expected to consider the staff-level agreement in the coming weeks, with formal approval and disbursement anticipated before the close of the third quarter of 206.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

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