Ashaiman Police arrest suspects in two separate robbery incidents within hours

Police in Ashaiman have arrested a number of suspects in connection with two separate robbery incidents that occurred within hours on the same day, heightening concerns over rising criminal activity in parts of the municipality.

In the first case, a 40-year-old woman, Akosua Dwomor, reported that she was attacked and robbed of her mobile phone at Kuffour Station on May 27, 2026, in the evening.

With assistance from members of the public, the victim managed to help police arrest one of the suspects, identified as Nii Adjei, who was handed over to authorities and taken into custody to assist with investigations.

Following initial inquiries, police visited the scene and obtained a statement from the complainant. A follow up operation led by the Ashaiman District Commander, DSP Orlando Joseph Adzokpa, resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects at Nii Amui Park after officers escorted the first suspect to the area.

A search conducted in the suspects’ residence led to the recovery of several items, including a cutlass, two knives, two pairs of scissors, and an iPhone suspected to be linked to criminal activity. The items have been retained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

In a separate incident reported later the same evening, a 23-year-old man, Norbert Danquah, was allegedly attacked by a group of about 20 armed men along the Ashaiman Underbridge Road near the Flower Pot area.

He sustained an injury to his left little finger and reported that the attackers made away with his Redmi 11 Pro mobile phone valued at GH¢1,600.

Police visited the scene, took the victim’s statement, and issued him with a medical report form to seek treatment at a government health facility.

Investigations are ongoing, with police intensifying efforts to gather intelligence and track down the remaining suspects. The police have also appealed to the public to volunteer information that could assist in the arrest of those involved.

The incidents have renewed calls from residents for increased patrols and stronger security presence in Ashaiman to curb robbery attacks on commuters and traders.