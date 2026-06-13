Two midwives remanded over disappearance of newborn at Salaga Municipal Hospital

The Tamale Circuit Court has remanded two midwives from the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga into police custody in connection with the disappearance of a newborn baby from the facility.

The accused, Frank Atanga, 52, and Mariam Mohammed, 32, appeared before Her Honour Afua Srakuba on charges of conspiracy to steal and abduction.

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court subsequently ordered that they be held in police custody for one week and adjourned proceedings to June 18, 2026, for further hearing.

The case arises from the disappearance of a newborn baby at the East Gonja District Hospital on June 10, 2026. The Ghana Police Service has since launched investigations into the suspected abduction.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has described the incident as unfortunate and deeply disturbing.

According to the Directorate, an immediate search was conducted throughout the hospital after the disappearance was reported, but the baby could not be located.

The Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, said the Directorate is working closely with hospital management, security personnel and the Ghana Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and support efforts to recover the missing child.

He assured the public that the Ghana Health Service remains committed to supporting the affected family while investigations continue.

The Directorate has appealed to members of the public to volunteer any information that could assist in locating the newborn, urging anyone with relevant information to contact the nearest police station or appropriate authorities.

It further assured the public that all information received would be treated with strict confidentiality as efforts continue to trace and recover the missing baby.