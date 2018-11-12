Adentan Holds Business Fair

A section of the Assembly members during the session

The Adentan Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the North Frafraha Residents Group (NFRG), has held the first Community Business Fair in the municipality under the theme, “Promoting Community Businesses and Togetherness”

About 20 exhibitors in the municipality took part in the day's exhibition which was held at the forecourt of the Victory Presbyterian Church.

It was also geared towards creating opportunities for businesses to showcase their products in the area.

The exhibitors displayed finished and raw products such as canes and rattan crafts and batiks, among others.

Addressing exhibitors, assembly members, residents, among others, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for (AdMa) said expositions are key to the Central Government's policy of strengthening the private sector of the country which he said was the engine of growth

He lauded the organizers of the fair for creating the platform for businesses in the municipality to exhibit their products.

According to the MCE, the assembly continues to receive government's attention in terms of the construction of roads, schools, hospitals, among others.

“The Assembly is receiving support from the European Union (EU) in Ghana to establish a Mushroom Centre at Ogbojo, develop a Catfish species Centre on many water bodies in the area to create fish and mushroom stock to feed the local and international markets,” he opined.

He further disclosed that work on the road linking School Junction and Adjiriganor, among others, was taking shape and was hopeful it would improve the road network in the area.

Some of the residents, who addressed the forum, expressed worry over congestion in public schools and the offices of the Municipal Education Directorate which continues to be in rented premises.

Some residents also called on the assembly to construct walkways and footbridges on the highways to ensure the safety of pedestrians.