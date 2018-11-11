modernghana logo

47 minutes ago | Weird News

12-Year-Old Boy Posed As A Girl On Instagram

Oddity Central
A 12-year-old boy from Thailand has managed to reach celebrity status and make enough money to build his family a new house by showing off his makeup and cross-dressing skills on Instagram.

Nes ( @nes_tyyy ), a boy from Thailand’s Phang-Nga province, reportedly started playing with his mother’s makeup at a very young age, but instead of discouraging him, his parents not only supported his hobby, but also started giving him tips. Today, the 12-year-old boy has over 280,000 fans on Instagram alone and is able to support his family by posting makeup tutorials and photos of himself cross-dressing as a girl on the popular photo sharing platform. He recently made news headlines all over Asia after posting a photo of the new house he managed to build for his parents.

“Nes is only 12-years-old, but Nes is able to build a house for his parents,” the young Instagram star wrote on his profile. “To all the generous people, thank you”.

Although Nes isn’t the only boy posting makeup tutorials online – it’s actually becoming a strong trend all over Asia – what sets him apart is his ability to use his skills to make himself look like a girl. He often poses in lavish dresses, wearing impressive wigs, fake eyelashes and expertly done makeup that puts some professional makeup artists to shame.

According to SETN , Nes is sometimes ridiculed by his schoolmates for his hobby, but he doesn’t care, as this is what makes him happy.

Nes’ talents have not only earned him hundreds of thousands of loyal fans on Instagram, but also lucrative promotional deals and invitations to various events, both in Thailand and in foreign countries like China.

