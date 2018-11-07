modernghana logo

15 minutes ago | Press Release

Statement: Eric Amoateng Not A Member Of NACOB

Modern Ghana
The attention of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has been drawn to a purported publication on some social media platforms and local media portals suggesting that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North Constituency, Mr Eric Amoateng is a staff/board member of NACOB.

NACOB wishes to inform the general public that Mr Eric Amoateng is not within the employ of NACOB, neither is he a member of the Governing Board.

The circulation is therefore untrue and must be treated with contempt.

SIGNED
Communication and Media Relations Unit

