Statement: Eric Amoateng Not A Member Of NACOB

Eric Amoateng

The attention of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has been drawn to a purported publication on some social media platforms and local media portals suggesting that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North Constituency, Mr Eric Amoateng is a staff/board member of NACOB.

NACOB wishes to inform the general public that Mr Eric Amoateng is not within the employ of NACOB, neither is he a member of the Governing Board.

The circulation is therefore untrue and must be treated with contempt.

SIGNED

Communication and Media Relations Unit