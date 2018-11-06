I Deserve To Be The CID Boss - Tiwaa Addo-Danquah To Critics

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has said she “earned” her appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo and has dispelled perceptions by her critics that she came out of the blue and was given the position.

Speaking on Class fm today, DCOP Addo-Danquah said, “I think that is the perception of people that I just arrived from nowhere and I was given the position [but] no, that was not the issue. I was given the position because I have earned it and I think I deserve it,” she told Moro Awudu on the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Thinking Ahead Series segment of the Executive Breakfast Show on Tuesday, 6 November 2018.

DCOP Addo-Danquah, who was the Deputy Director of the CID was made to act as Director-General when the substantive post holder, COP Bright Oduro proceeded on leave prior to his retirement on 3 January 2018.

She was later confirmed as the substantive CID boss.

Before her movement to the CID as Second in Command (2I/C) in January 2017, she was the Second in Command at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) directorate.

DCOP Addo-Danquah controversy

DCOP Addo-Danquah, was also enveloped in controversy when she was accused by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, of trying to cover-up some malfeasance in the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

In an audio said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah, the police officer was heard advising A-Plus to deny the allegations because he is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Police officer was accused of misconduct in the manner she handled the investigation, per the details of the telephone conversation that appeared unprofessional and compromised.

She later claimed that the tape was doctored to portray her in a bad light, a claim A-Plus denied.

DCOP Anthony Tennyson Aidoo was also confirmed as the Director General of ICT in the same communique.