GEDA Fights Fake Products

The Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) has committed to fighting against anyone whose operations would create a negative image for their businesses, and renewed its commitment to join the campaign against the proliferation of fake electrical products.

“As dealers, we are committed to fighting against anyone whose operations would create a negative image for our business.

“We have suffered heavily through the operations of fake operators…as such, we can no longer sit aloof for unscrupulous individuals and companies to destroy the market,” said Mr Koranteng Asiamah, President of GEDA.

He was speaking at a consultative meeting with Communications for Development and Advocacy (CDA) Consult, forbearers of the campaign against patronage of fake electrical products and electronic appliances.

He indicated that counterfeit electrical products can pose tremendous safety hazards, including; malfunctions that can cause overheating or short circuits, leading to fires, shocks or explosions.

Hence, GEDA has adopted a zero tolerance policy for counterfeiting, and is committed to stopping the counterfeiting of electrical products in the country.

“Therefore, we would support institutions and bodies like the CDA Consult, Ghana Standards Authority, and the Ghana Police among others to fight towards that cause.”

He observed that the campaign by CDA, which focused on public empowerment through education and sensitisation, would argument the efforts of stakeholders towards weeding out fake dealers from the market.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders in the electrical industry to join the fight against the proliferation of fake electrical products.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that the group's aim was to use the power of the masses, through intensified public awareness creation on consumer's safety, to deal with counterfeiters.

He said the campaign was part of a strategy to stamp out counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances from the market. “We must arm the consumer through public education to avoid patronage of fake goods for their own safety's sake.

“Consumers must serve as the first line of defense; personal protection is paramount, whilst we expect statutory bodies to do their work.”

Mr Ameyibor noted that “due to excessive obsession to make profit, some importers make or sell substandard products, hence endangering consumers.”

He said counterfeiters were not concerned about user-safety, and, therefore, do not conform to any safety regulations and labelling requirements.

On how to stop the supply chain and protect customers from potential harm, he advised consumers to only purchase from manufacturers, authorised distributors and retailers, and asked that labels and packaging be scrutinised for authentic markings, and also to question bargains as it helps to compare the price of products to similar products at different retailers.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products in the country “is on the increase, and, as a nation, we need concerted efforts to deal with the problem.

“We must all join the holistic crusade to sensitise the public against the usage of counterfeit electrical products.”

He commended the Ghana Standards Authority for supporting the campaign, stressing that “recent actions, including market surveillance, arrests and confiscation, are laudable.”

Mr Ameyibor stated that “CDA Consult was creating the platform and building the necessary forces against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products.

“We are creating a platform to expose the public to the main consequence of using cheap counterfeit electrical products – fire outbreaks and/or corporal harms like electrocution, loss of property, accidents and deaths.”

The CDA Consult campaign seeks to expose stakeholders to the dangers associated with the patronage of counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances, as well as create a platform for security operatives and others to enforce the laws against the sale of counterfeit products in the country.

The campaign is being undertaken throughout the ten regional capitals and 150 district capitals and seeks to help professionals to understand the dangers associated with counterfeit electrical products.