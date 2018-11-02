OneGhana Movement to Hold Second Policy Lecture on 6TH November

OneGhana Movement, an NGO in collaboration with Citi Fm and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is organizing the second edition of the Ghana Action Series scheduled on Tuesday 6th November, 2018 at the British Counsel auditorium.

The event which is being organized under the theme, “Responsible Citizenship and Accountable Leadership,” will feature prominent speaker and panelists from academia, Government and Civil Society Organisations (CSO).

The keynote speaker for the event, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of NCCE bringing her rich experience to bare, will deliver extensively on the topic.

The event which will be carried Live on Citi Fm will be chaired by Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Founder of Salt and Light Ministries who is widely celebrated for her leadership role and support towards women empowerment.

The Moderator, Kojo Akoto Boateng of Citi FM will lead a team of panelists such as Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh (Executive Director, CDD), Mr. Kofi Abotsi (Former Dean, GIMPA Law School; Managing Partner, Axis Legal) and Madam Josephine Nkrumah (Chairperson, NCCE) to discuss the issues more broadly.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of OneGhana Movement, Emily Kanyir Nyuur noted that public officials have a duty of care and accountable to the ordinary citizen whose taxes are used to pay them as well as develop the country.

She indicated that similarly, everyone has a duty to be a responsible citizen however, there seems to be a widening gap as citizens fail to take their responsibility seriously.

According to her, there are many people who still do not know what it means to be a responsible citizen which makes the demand for accountability by the citizen themselves weak and ineffective.

“Being a responsible citizen covers many areas – some of them legal obligations, some social and others moral. In fact, to be a truly responsible citizen, we sometimes must go out of our way to do things which bring value to our society,” She stated.

Ms. Emily stressed that the event will highlight the problems of citizen responsibility, seeming lack of accountability on the part of leadership and map out best practices and solutions towards a better Ghana.

About OneGhana Movement

OneGhana Movement is a thought leadership and social action Not- for- Profit organization that seeks to promote citizen responsibility, promote the prioritization of the national interest over partisan politics and promote public policy accountability.

As part of the organisations’ campaign designed to reorient Ghanaians on the ethos of good citizenship and basic propriety in public and private lives, “The RIGHTWAY Initiative” was birthed.

This initiative which is a spin off from the broader objective of OneGhana seeks to provide leadership in social mobilization for action and attitudinal reform.

It equally serves as a socio-cultural and behavioural change initiative aimed at impacting and adjusting the attitudes of citizens to seek to do things right in the interest of Ghana.

Below is Photos of the Maiden Event