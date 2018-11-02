Instead of preaching us to believe in Jesus Christ and be prosperous,they preach us to offer material things to be prosperous.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Petition To The President Of The Republic Of Ghana From The Concerned Ghanaians Living In Russia
His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Republic of Ghana
Dear Mr President,
IN THE NAME OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD
We the under-listed Ghanaians residing in Russia do hereby petition the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to impress upon H.E. Lesley Opoku Ware, the Ambassador to Russia Federation to perform her duty as Ghana ambassador to Russia we are petitioning the president as a result of our complains and grievances to necessary authorities to address the issues that is negatively affecting the embassy and the president himself have not been addressed.
Ever since the ambassador took office the embassy has not had a positive image among Ghanaians in Russia, we will like to state some of the issues:
Mr President, we do not hate anybody and we do not have any interest for someone to lose the job but we need a leader that can help you to achieve your legacy as one of the greatest presidents in Africa. We, therefore, have a recommendation which will be communicated to you.
As in your inauguration speech, you told us we should not be spectators but citizens we will, therefore, demand accountability where ever we find ourselves irrespective of our political party. We are in abroad and we see the level of development with less natural resources we will therefore not wait for a few that we have given them our power to misused our resources while many young people are trying to survive in Ghana.
God Bless you, Mr President, we once again acknowledge your sleepless night and your transformational leadership.
Thank You
God bless Ghana
God bless President Nana Akuffo Addo
God bless NPP government
Signed