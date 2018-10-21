Fulfil Your Promise And Retrieve DKM Monies - Mahama To Nana Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promise of retrieving monies owed victims of the Diamond Microfinance Company (DKM) scam.

Mr. Mahama threw the challenge at Wamfie in the Dormaa East Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday.

“When we were in office, the NPP lied that DKM belonged to my wife and I. Today, you are in power, you know who DKM belongs to. You promised that you will collect the people's money for them when you come into power. Please collect their DKM money and give it back to them.”

I'll investigate and retrieve DKM monies – Akufo-Addo

The then Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Nana Addo, had said government will launch an investigation into circumstances surrounding the scandal if voted to office at the December polls.

He said it was clear that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by the then President Mahama had failed to adequately deal with the matter, leading to thousands of Ghanaians losing their monies.

Addressing a gather of party supporters in the Brong Ahafo region to wrap up his campaign tour of the area in 2016, the then NPP flagbearer said his government will ensure that all individuals and groups who were affected by the DKM scandal and other scandals will have their monies refunded.

“I will investigate government's inability to pay the monies owed as well as investigate the DKM scandal and to ensure that there would be total restoration to all affected in both scandals.”

Woes of DKM customers

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the Banking Act.

Though the central bank subsequently lifted the ban on the company's operations, DKM was unable to pay its customers their locked up cash.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General's Department to commence liquidation processes to refund customers of the company.

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana