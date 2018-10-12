Heritage Bank Marks International Customer Service Week

Ghanaian owned bank, Heritage Bank, has marked this year's international customer service week to appreciate customers for their loyalty towards the company.

This year's customer service week was celebrated across the world during the first full week of October.

Its started from the 1st – 5th October, 2018, and serves as a period in which many customer – oriented institutions, especially in the serviced industry, appreciate their customers and staff.

The global theme for this year was, “Excellence Happens Here'!

Heritage Bank introduced a service campaign dubbed 'XSEED' which promises customers an 'Xtra Special Experience Every Day.'

The Heritage Bank theme for this year was 'Excellence Happens Here: XSEED'.

The week-long celebration was marked with a number of activities to build a digital experience mind-set for customers and employees, celebrate employees for the amazing work they do and raise companywide awareness of the importance of customer service.

Among activities performed during the week celebration included “International Day”, “Alternative Career Options”, “Color Blocking”, “Representing Home Regions”, “Casual Denim Day” and other engagement at the work place and other social media platforms.

Commenting on the Week-long celebration, Chief Executive Officer at Heritage Bank, Patrick Edwin Fiscian, said “For a wholly owned Ghanaian bank with the aim of driving world – class banking services through the delivery of wide variety of innovative and tailor-made products, Heritage Bank lived up to its mission by taking the celebration a notch higher with fantastic customer engagement and interesting costumes to bring the celebration to life in the various branches and the head office”

He noted that the celebration of this year’s customer service week would provide another opportunity for the bank to exhibit leadership in customer care in the banking sector through well-organized and professional customer delivery.

About Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank Limited, is a wholly owned Ghanaian bank.

It became the 34th entrant into Ghana's banking industry.

In 2017, the bank received regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana to commence business operations as a universal bank.