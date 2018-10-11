Response From The Spio-Garbrah 2020 Campaign Team To A Press Statement Issued By The John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team

The Spio-Garbrah 2020 Campaign Team has stumbled upon a Press Statement issued by the John Mahama 2020 campaign team dated 9th October, 2018, signed by its Spokesperson, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, and bearing the title "DR EKWOW SPIO-GARBRAH MUST COMMIT TO A CLEAN, DECOROUS CAMPAIGN ".

In the said Press Statement, some false insinua ons and allega ons were made against Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah pursuant to an interview granted by him on a popular poli cal talk show. We, in the Spio-Garbrah 2020 Campaign Team have so far duly conducted a very clean and matured poli cal campaign both on media pla orms and in our interac ons with delegates of the NDC. In this regard, we deem it necessary to respond accordingly to the issues raised, to ensure that the erroneous impression created by the said Press Statement is corrected and the misinterpreta on of Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah's words, be ex nguished into the dustbin of perpetuity.

On the 9th day of October, 2018, Hon. Spio-Garbrah was on 'Ekosiisen', a popular late a ernoon poli cal talk show on Asempa (94.7 fm) to be interviewed by the host of the programme (Osei Bonsu) on his presiden al aspira ons. In the said interview, Hon Dr Spio-Garbrah referenced the concerns and responses of NDC delegates which he noted during his interac ons with them on his campaign tour. One of these concerns was that, the NDC delegates held the view that, the loss of the NDC in the 2016 elec ons was as a result of the allega ons by the NPP of 'incompetence' by the NDC and its leader. Whether rightly or wrongly, this perceived 'incompetence' tag was propagated intensely by the NPP which according to the NDC delegates undoubtedly contributed to their victory in the 2016 elec ons. Dr Spio-Garbrah further indicated that the NDC needed a candidate who would be extricated from this same tag of 'incompetence' in the upcoming 2020 elec ons since the NPP may revisit this tag if the NDC presents the same candidate as in 2016. In a sincere and candid manner, Dr Spio-Garbrah only described a prevailing concern among the delegates which he could not have overlooked. The commentary of Dr Spio-Garbrah on Asempa Fm cannot therefore be logically construed to mean that he is engaging in an unclean campaign for which he is now being admonished by the John Mahama 2020 Campaign.

Another issue raised by the Press Statement of the John Mahama 2020 campaign team was that, Dr Spio-Garbrah should tender proof of some allega ons against former President John Mahama that the former President bought a house and SUVs for Madam Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party. In response to this issue, it needs to be emphasized similarly that the allega ons referred to are also part of the many concerns raised by delegates during Dr. SpioGarbrah's interac ons with them recently and which he only sought to highlight during the interview.

The NDC delegates generally feel that they were neglected by the NDC leadership while others who were not toiling for NDC were enjoying certain benefits. The concern raised by delegates is grounded on a solid basis because Madam Akua Donkor herself granted an interview on 'Kofi Tv' on the 3rd of August 2016, where she stated repeatedly in lucid terms that President John Mahama gave her two 4*4 vehicles including a brand-new Mitsubishi Pajero. In deed and in fact, she granted the interview in the cosy comfort of the said Mistsubishi Pajero which she claimed was given to her by former President John Mahama. She added that a house was also given to her by the former President a er her office was burnt and destroyed. These are all captured on video tapes and accessible on Youtube. There has never been any official denial of her claims either by the office of the former President or his campaign team.

It is therefore very sad to find the John Mahama campaign team issue a Press Statement seeking to tarnish the image of Hon Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah by wrongly interpre ng his submissions and reaching false conclusions therea er.

Indeed, trying to ensure a clean and friendly contest is what led some five NDC Presiden al aspirants to meet recently which was misconstrued in the media. Dr Spio-Garbrah is commi ed to a very clean campaign, but he cannot be held responsible for news that is already in the public domain and which has not been denied by the principal actors from the office of former President John Mahama nor his 2020 campaign team.

The Spio-Garbrah 2020 Campaign Team is highly focused in waging its poli cal crusade in the pursuit of a tumultuous change for the NDC in the upcoming flagbearer elec ons and an expected victory for the NDC subsequently in the 2020 general elec ons. We shall con nue to explain to the NDC delegates in a respectable and peaceful manner why Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is the best to lead the NDC into the 2020 elec ons. Blessings!

Robert Afulimi

Spokesperson

Spio-Garbrah 2020 Campaign

Tel: +233 248208127