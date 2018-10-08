Mampong School For The Deaf Receives Support From Fafraha Presbytery

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Victory Congregation at Fafraha over the weekend donated some items to the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf, Mampong-Akuapem (Sectedeaf).

The donations worth GH¢20,000.00 included 20 pieces of tables, 40 pieces of benches, a 660 litre capacity chess freezer and a 450litre capacity water tank.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Church, Reverend Colonel Adototeye Asare (rtd), the District Minister for Fafraha District of the Presbyterian Church, said the donations were made as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Church.

Rev. Col. Asare (rtd), who doubles as the Minister in Charge of the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, said the school was selected for the donation because of their consistent participation in annual event of the Church dubbed 'Business Summit'.

He said the Church has a long relationship with the Sectedeaf and so the donation was to deepen the relationship with the school.

He said the Church also donated because it was in line with the numerous donation activities undertaken by the Church and also because the Lord Jesus commanded all followers to help the needy.

He urged the school authorities to make efficient use of the items provided and also take good care of them.

Mrs Elizabeth Korkor Amanor, the Municipal Director of Education, commended the Church for showing love to the school and relieving the school from the stress it would have gone through had the donations not come.

She urged the school to take good care of the donated items so that it can bless a lot more people.

Receiving the items, Mr Joseph Sam, the Head of the School, commended the Church for the kind gesture adding that the donated items would be well-kept for the benefit of all.

He described the donation as a great relief to the management, staff and students, adding that the Presbyterian Church has always been helpful to the school as the Victory Congregation are the third batch to do that.

The Headmaster said the school was currently made up of 344 students of which 126 were females and 218 were males, adding that when all fresh students had come, the number might reach 400 students.

He said the school achieved a 100 per cent in the 2018 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination with 56 out of the 103 candidates have 6 passes.

He called on corporate bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations, and philanthropist to come to aid of the school as it yearns to relocate the students to a single community.

Mr Sam said currently the students commute a distance daily from the campus to the boarding house, which are 1.5 kilometres apart, adding the help was needed to acquire a land to contain both classrooms and boarding facilities.