Support GN Bank To Contribute To Ghana’s Development – Nduom

President of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has called on Ghanaians to help grow the economy by banking with indigenous banks such as GN Bank.

The Business magnate made this appeal in his Facebook post, adding that shareholders of GN Bank are 'long-term investors” who are into banking to support “Ghana's development”.

He confirmed that shareholders of GN Bank are making the necessary investment into the bank’s operations in order to meet the Bank of Ghana's minimum capital requirement of GhS400 million.

GN Bank has made strides in the banking sector including being the bank with the largest footprints, having over 300 branches across the country and having one of the lowest non-performing loan portfolios.

Dr. Nduom also revealed in his post that GN Bank, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom, is committed to maximizing technology to render quality services to its customers.

“The Bank is about to invest in a super modern technology center to store and process our data and transactions plus a 24/7 call center.”

This he believes would contribute to strengthening the financial capacity and operations of the bank.

GN Bank offers the highest interest rate of 9% on a regular savings account with a 1,000 Ghana Cedi life insurance cover even if your savings account holds only 5 Ghana Cedis.

“GN Bank has the most footprint of all the banks in Ghana with 20% of all banking retail outlets – 300 OF THEM – in Nandom, Kwame Danso, Wulensi, Zebilla, Dzemeni, Awaso, Pampram, Asebu, etc in all the ten regions. The Bank has over 10% of the total customers of all banks in the country. That is a huge investment that is only beginning to produce positive results. The Bank has one of the lowest non-performing loan portfolios. GN Bank can only get stronger financially and operationally. It is the only Bank in Ghana that offers 9% interest on a regular savings account plus a 1,000 Ghana Cedi life insurance cover even if your savings account holds only 5 Ghana Cedis.”

According to him, the shareholders are patient and long-term investors who are in banking to support Ghana’s development.

“They are not in the business for short-term gain. And they will invest more of their capital in the Bank to reach the GHS400 million minimum capital required by the Bank of Ghana” he noted.

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana