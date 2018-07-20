GhOne News Condemns Mob Attack On Cameraman And Demands Immediate Action

Raynold Dadzie

The leadership of GHOne News strongly and unreservedly condemns a mob attack on its cameraman based in Kumasi, Raynold Dadzie on Thursday July 19, 2018, at Asawase Zongo

The unfortunate incident happened during a violent protest by some residents over the killing of seven suspected robbers by the Police Anti-Robbery team at Manso-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

Raynold Dadzie whom we understand was embedded with the police, was attacked, beaten to pulp and his camera destroyed by a group of irate youth known as Nima boys, who reportedly joined the demonstration from Accra.

The cameraman is currently in critical condition at the Manhyia hospital while a single arrest has since not been made.

We believe this level of violence perpetrated against Journalists going about their job is shocking not just to the station and the nation, but the civilized world.

We would like to state strongly that, we will not relent in our quest to seek justice for Raynold by ensuring that his attackers are brought to book.

We call on civil society organizations such as the Ghana Journalists Association, Media Foundation for West Africa and other well-meaning Ghanaians to join and support us in this regard.

The act by the group constitutes a crime and an egregious breach of the 1992 constitution which guarantees the freedom of the press. The wanton brutality against Journalists is fast becoming a daily occurrence and definitely not a confirmation of Ghana being the beacon of peace and democracy.

We demand immediate action from investigators and the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, in ensuring that justice is not compromised in this matter.

Thank you.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Managing News Editor, GHOne TV.