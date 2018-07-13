Nominations Open For 2nd Business Quality Awards

Sam Ato Gaisie

Nominations for the second edition of Ghana Business Quality Awards have opened in Accra from July 3 to August 10.

Scheduled for October 20, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme, 'Building Ghana beyond Aid: the Role of the Private Sector in Economic Growth and Job Creation,' it is being organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) under the auspices of the Ministry of Business Development with endorsement from Ghana Standard Authority.

Categories

The second edition of the awards will recognise 10 Ghanaian regional business icons as the business pride of their native region, 10 non-Ghanaian business icons as the business pride, representing their various countries, 10 best premium quality products and services that have met quality standards and deserve commendation from consumers and the general public.

These would help explore the possibility of promoting best premium quality products and business services in Ghana.

As part of EFG’s policy to assist in the creation and mentorship of the youth nationwide, the regional business icons will be required to mentor the youth in entrepreneurship and job creation in their native regions.

Criteria

The Regional Business Icon of the Year assessment criteria will be based on three parameters.

This will include a Ghanaian/non-Ghanaian business executive, who is a native of a region or country and has contributed in the social economic and business development; somebody who has built enterprises that have had a deep enduring impact on the economy and the wider society in Ghana; someone with exceptional leadership skills, innovative strategies and focus on long-term growth which has helped make his or her vision for his or her company a reality.

Premium quality award criteria

The best premium quality services of the year award criteria assessment will be based on the basis of three parameters, thus a registered business in Ghana that has demonstrated overall service quality, competitiveness and innovation.

The best premium quality products of the year award assessment criteria will be based on the basis of four parameters that demonstrate overall product superior quality, product labeling/packaging, product competitiveness and product standard certification (ISO 9001:2008 certification).