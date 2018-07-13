Jumia Ghana Launches 6th Anniversary ‘Salebration’

Accra, Ghana, 13 July 2018: Ghana’s leading online retail company on Thursday officially launched it’s 6th anniversary celebration. Speaking during the press briefing held in Accra, Jumia Ghana’s management shared insights on the upcoming anniversary sale as well as successes the company has achieved over the past 6 years.

‘’This is a celebration not only for the company but for our customers and vendors as well. Without them, we won’t be in business. They have grown with us with constant education on how to do business online,” said Ore Odusanya, CO-CEO of Jumia Ghana who was speaking at the anniversary launch. “We are also proud to be part of this great wave of e-commerce transformation in the country by providing digital jobs and a platform where young Ghanaians can develop. E-commerce in Ghana continues to grow and Jumia will continue being at the forefront of this growth and development,’’ he added.

The anniversary sale will run from 16th to 27th of July and Jumia promises to offer amazing jaw dropping discounts as high as 70% on over 50,000 deals. Each day will be dedicated to a particular category. With Jumia express, customers in Accra will get certain items delivered to them within 24 hours while many others get free returns on selected products. Customers can pay on delivery and via the various online payment platforms.

‘’Over the next few weeks, there are fun and exciting activities lined up to get our customers involved. The lottery gives customers a chance to win one of 3 iphone-8 pieces and the warehouse run also gives ten customers an opportunity to pick as many items as they can carry from our warehouse in one minute. We also have a contest where our customers can enter to stand a chance of winning one of two Renault Kwid cars. We are in a celebration mood and it’s just a win-win-win for everyone associated with Jumia,’’ added Christina Ayisi, Social Media and Community Manager at Jumia Ghana.

With just a few days to the start of Jumia’s 6th Anniversary celebration, there is great joy and anticipation in the air as employees reflect on an amazing year with a lot of successes. Customers also look forward to great discounts on quality items as well as various exciting activities where they can win so much. The past 6 years have been great and the upcoming years will surely be greater as the company seeks to outdoor new strategies and innovations tailored for customer satisfaction and growth.

