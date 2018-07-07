14 Chase NASARA Position At NPP Congress

A total of 14 individuals are seeking to become the NASARA Coordinator for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country.

The position has even become very crucial for the NPP following a review of the party's constitution to make it a special position just like the youth wing and the women's wing.

Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, in January 2018 explained that Article 15 of the reviewed NPP constitution said Nasara will now be an official and special organ of the party just like the youth wing and the women's wing.

“There’s been an amendment of Article 14, now Article 15 to make Nasara one of the special organs of the party just like the youth wing and the women's wing…Hitherto we had Nasara as a branch of the party and was even having officers of the party, now the party has agreed that Nasara is a wing of the party; it's a special organ of the party and by so doing their officers at constituency level, at the regional level and at the national level shall be elected,” he said.

The National Nasara Coordinator is also expected to serve as a coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund which was made a law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2018.

About 6,000 delegates of the NPP are currently in Koforidua in the Eastern Region to grace the party's National Delegates Conference.

As part of the conference, new executives are supposed to be elected to steer the affairs of the NPP for the next four years.

In all 41 aspirants are vying for the several executive positions at the national level of the NPP.

Below is the full list of the NASARA Coordinator aspirants: