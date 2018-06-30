Ade Coker Recounts How Amissah-Arthur Died

On Friday June 29 2018, the nation was shocked by the news of former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s sudden death.

He passed away during the early hours of Friday after he reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker on Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue,eulogized the former Vice President, describing him as a “repository of knowledge.”

Ade Coker also narrated how his death occurred on the show.

About Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.

An aide to the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who confirmed the death to Citi News said Amissah-Arthur collapsed at Airforce Gym on during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Before becoming Veep in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.

Many Ghanaians including former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo have expressed their condolences to the family of Mr. Amissah-Arthur while paying glowing tribute to the later, former Vice President.

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana