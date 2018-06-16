The President Who Loves Muslims

Yesterday, Muslims in Ghana joined their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate the end of a month-long period of fasting; an annual religious rite whose spiritual significance is beyond compare.

President Akufo-Addo, yesterday, expectedly joined his Muslim compatriots at the Independence Square to mark Eid Ul Fitr which was officiated by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. He could not have spoken to Ghanaian Muslims without referring to the most significant recognition yet by any, from the colonial period to date, to the people of the Zongos; gesture which originated from him.

One of the stories on the cover page of this edition is about one of the many unprecedented feats by him. Employing some 3000 Arabic teachers is something which is taking place for the first time in the history of this country.

And if you think that is all; you are wrong. The President has made good a promise he made to Muslims when he traveled across the length and breadth of the country campaigning for the people of Ghana to vote for him. Cynics on the side of the political divide could not come to terms with the promise of establishing a Zongo Ministry and a Zongo Development Fund. He has surmounted that hurdle, having created a Zongo Ministry and inaugurated a Zongo Development Fund. These, it is envisaged, would change positively the lot of members of the Zongo communities.

Now that he is in power and made good the promises he made, the best the intended targets of the novelty can do is support the initiatives since after all, they are geared towards enhancing their living standards. To put it alternatively 'the ball is now in their court.'

President Akufo-Addo, against mendacious allegations of being anti-Zongo, has pragmatically debunked all the lies peddled by his adversaries that he hates the people of the Zongos. Even the free SHS is a gift to the people of the Zongo communities who stand to benefit more than others because they lag behind the others in the brackets of the Ghanaian society. It is one rare opportunity they must grab with all their hands.

The facilities which would be built under the Zongo Development Fund should be maintained and made optimum use of. The absence of such maintenance culture would shorten the longevity of such facilities and put a strain on the budget of the Zongo Development Fund, and this way, the fund will be restricted from growing and therefore extending its services to other parts of the countrywide Zongos.

The special areas which would be earmarked for the construction of sporting activities under the Zongo Development Fund – it is our expectation – should attract the attention of the youth who by being serious can identify their sporting talents and develop these for their individual use and national development. The countless talents being wasted in the Zongos would be properly harnessed through the Zongo Development Fund which is in the hands of Zongo persons who understand the dynamics and the shortcomings of these peculiar parts of the country.

If there has ever been a President who has showed sincere love to Muslims: it is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.