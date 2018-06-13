Tony Lithur: Divorce Process Painful; Respect Our Privacy

Few hours after documents of his petition for divorce leaked on social media, Mr. Tony Lithur, a known Ghanaian lawyer, has asked for privacy for his family.

He has in a statement urged the general public to accord his family some privacy with regards to the divorce petition against Nana Oye Lithur, a former gender minister and a also a renowned human rights activist.

In the press statement released on June 13, 2018, the legal practitioner while admitting the authenticity of documents, noted that the process was an emotional one that would require discretion from the public in passing commentary on it.

“My attention has been drawn to the publication on social media of the docket copy of a Petition for divorce I have filed against Nana Oye Lithur at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra and some pictures of us,” Mr. Lithur said in the statement.

“While acknowledging the existence of the filed petition, I would like to say that the process is an emotional and difficult one for us, and our children,” Mr Lithur added.

“I therefore very respectfully and humbly, ask the general public to kindly give us, our children and loved ones some privacy to deal quietly with this painful stage of our lives,” he wrote.

Tony Lithur’s divorce petition filed against Nana Oye Lithur on May 2, 2018, was leaked on social media on Tuesday 12, 2018.

Already, the documents are generating discussion on social media.

Tony and Nana have been married for 27 years under customary.

On January 1997, they celebrated the marriage under Ordinance at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.

The two have four children.

Mr. Lithur is in private legal practice and founded the law firm, Lithur Brew & Company.

Nana Oye Lithur (a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection from 2013 to 2017), is also a lawyer and principal of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Centre for Human Rights Advocacy.

