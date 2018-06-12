Prestea; MP Assists Hole In Heart Patient With Ghc20,000.

The mood of the family of a 14 year old girl Josephine Adjei Yeboah who is suffering from hole in the heart was tears of joy as the Member of Parliament presented the cheque to them.

The cheque which had a face value of Ghc 20,000 was to assist in the medical bills of Josephine who has been battling the disease for over a year now.

Presenting the cheque to the family at their residence in Prestea Saturday June 9, 2018, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi said, she could not have done nothing, other than finding a way for the girl to get treatment after she was informed of her plight.

Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi said, though the amount involved in the operation was huge, she could not have kept quiet over the daily deterioration of the girl’s health.

“The health of the girl was deteriorating daily and it was sad as a mother to see your child suffered to death, whiles you had no means to salvage the situation. So I resolved to assist”. She stated.

She called on the family to pray for the life of the girl as she would be going through operation in the coming days since the amount required was ready,

Mrs. Oteng Gyasi was more optimistic that, she would pass through the operation successfully and live to fulfil her dreams.

The Member of Parliament stated, she had already spoken with the authorities of the Korle-Bu Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre where they also agreed to assist with half of the Ghc 40,000 needed to cater for the operation.

“It was heart breaking when I was told so I went to the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle-Bu Hospital to speak to Dr, Serebour and Dr. Mensah if they could help. They agreed to cater for half of the amount whiles I also bring the half remaining".

Mrs. Oteng Gyasi expressed gratitude to the authorities of the centre, for also minimizing the burden the family would have gone through to secure money for the operation of their girl child.

The grandmother of the young girl Aunty Mary, who spoke on behalf of the family thanked the legislator for coming to their aid on time and asked for God's abundance of grace upon her life.