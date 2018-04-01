Nigeria: Tambuwal On Easter...'Stand Up For The Vulnerable, Downtrodden'

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to stand up for all those who have found themselves in vulnerable situations in the country and other parts of the world.

In a message to commemorate this year’s Easter period issued in Sokoto Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the Governor said all members of the society should make sacrifices that will advance the cause vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“Easter is a period of divine. We should spread that love around by praying, and standing up to victims of circumstance that have found themselves in vulnerable situations within us and elsewhere.

“We can do this by working closely with charity organizations to give them hope, courage and the will to be strong. Doing this will make Nigeria and the world a better place to live in,” Tambuwal added.

While congratulating Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith for the Easter celebration, the Governor restated the commitment of his administration to implementing policies and programs that will positively impact on the lives of the citizens.