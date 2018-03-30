modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Africa

Brazil Africa Institute launches first headquarters in Africa

Former President John Kufuor announced as Chairman of IBRAF’s first African headquarters

Caroline Ribeiro
Brazil Africa Institute launches first headquarters in Africa

The Brazil Africa Institute has just opened its first headquarters in Africa. Accra, capital of Ghana, is the new host city of the institution.

The launch, on Tuesday (27), was attended by the former President of Ghana John Kufuor, who did not hide the satisfaction by the arrival of the Institute to the continent. “The relationship between Brazil and Africa, more particularly with Ghana, must be sustained and promoted. This is what Professor Bosco is doing and I support him” said Mr. John Kufuor.

For the IBRAF’s President, Professor João Bosco Monte, this is the opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two sides of the Atlantic. “I usually say that the Institute is a bridge between the two regions, Brazil and the African continent, and we need to start at some point. The point we chose is Accra. We thank you very much for the opportunity we have here and I am sure that in a short time we will see great results coming from this new partnership “, said the Professor.

The Brazil Africa Institute is a non-profit organization created in Fortaleza, Brazil, in 2012, that facilitates the debate between Governments, companies and academics within the scope of Triangular Technical Cooperation to promote development opportunities for Brazil and the African continent.

The opening of the headquarters in Accra also had the presence of the Brazilian Ambassador in Ghana Maria Elisa Teófilo de Luna, Ghana’s Ambassador in Brazil Abena Abusia, Ghana’s Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Akoto, representatives of Brazilian companies, Universities and representatives of international organizations such as the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Former President John Kufuor was announced as Chairman of IBRAF’s first African headquarters. “It’s a great day and I’m happy to be here. I wish the Institute a long life", said Mr. John Kufuor.

dsc 0230 41077175161 o 26206103807 f5416c980f o
dsc 0236 39272393310 o dsc 0244 40187747715 o
dsc 0251 39272389590 o dsc 0252 40187742425 o
dsc 0254 39272384740 o dsc 0257 40187640575 o
dsc 0258 40187735405 o dsc 0260 41081172911 o
dsc 0261 40187729115 o dsc 0263 27208980518 o
dsc 0264 40187720905 o dsc 0269 27208973668 o
dsc 0270 27208969258 o dsc 0273 40372241304 o
dsc 0274 27208962158 o dsc 0278 27208958998 o
dsc 0279 40372232804 o dsc 0280 40372230614 o
dsc 0281 40372229534 o dsc 0285 40372228524 o
dsc 0286 26209912787 o dsc 0287 41077174351 o
dsc 0289 39272351910 o dsc 0291 26209909067 o
dsc 0292 39272345810 o dsc 0294 40187685735 o
dsc 0297 39272338890 o dsc 0298 40187681165 o
dsc 0308 40183782855 o dsc 0311 27204606798 o
dsc 0313 27204605968 o dsc 0315 40187677695 o
dsc 0318 39272330530 o dsc 0320 40187671865 o
dsc 0325 41081119771 o dsc 0326 40183778055 o
dsc 0327 39272324810 o dsc 0329 41081116701 o
dsc 0332 27204602548 o dsc 0334 41081113371 o
dsc 0337 40368016444 o dsc 0341 41081105331 o
dsc 0348 39272307740 o dsc 0350 27204601078 o
dsc 0352 26209867437 o dsc 0356 40183774055 o
dsc 0364 40372193554 o dsc 0367 40368011904 o
dsc 0369 26209862477 o dsc 0370 39268123410 o
dsc 0372 40372189344 o dsc 0375 26209858047 o
dsc 0381 40372181124 o dsc 0382 40372177174 o
dsc 0383 40187644315 o dsc 0391 41081074801 o
dsc 0392 27208892068 o dsc 0394 40368090974 o
dsc 0398 40368174914 o dsc 0401 39268165350 o

330201862158 foto 2

Latest Video Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line