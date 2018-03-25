AfDB To Host Breakfast Session On Africa Investment Forum In Abidjan

When? Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Where? Sofitel Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, March 23, 2018 – On the sidelines of the 2018 Africa CEO Forum, taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the African Development Bank will host a special breakfast session on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) – an initiative championed by the Bank to actively engage the private sector and to facilitate projects that have the capacity of transforming the continent.

The breakfast session “Africa Investment Forum – An Opportunity for Collaborative Leadership,” will take place on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 and will be chaired by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina. The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, and Naguib Sawiris, Chairman OTMT Investments, are among the high-level participants.

Other speakers include Anta Babacar Ngom, CEO, Groupe Sedima, and Amadou Hott, Vice-President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, alongside top government officials and industry leaders.

Adesina is leading a delegation of Senior Bank Management to this year’s Africa CEO Forum, taking place from March 26-27 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The Bank has partnered with Jeune Afrique since 2012 in organizing the Forum, rated one of the most important international meetings bringing together African business leaders, investors and financial decision-makers from more than 70 countries, of which 40 are African.