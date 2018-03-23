Digital Address Will Be Required For National ID Card - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to patronise the Ghana Post GPS which uniquely identifies each Ghanaian's residential address.

He said the digital address will be required when government rolls out the national ID cards.

"I hope everybody has downloaded the Ghana Post GPS and is using it" he asked a gathering of young entrepreneurs in Accra Friday.

"By the way, if you are going to register for the National ID in a few weeks time you will need it. It is going to be a requirement" he said at an entrepreneurship summit organised by the National Youth Authority and Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs (CAYE).

Photo: President Akufo-Addo was at the National Identification Authority to launch the Ghana Card last year

He explained that details of a person's national ID such as digital addresses will help banks determine each Ghanaian's creditworthiness.

"The absence of a credit reference system bank will charge higher interest rates," he told the young business owners.

He said the issuance of the national IDs expected last year would begin in a matter of weeks.

The Vice-President also explained efforts by the government to grow the economy strong enough for business owners to thrive.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also full of praise for young entrepreneurs for creating their own jobs and persisting with it when the economy fell into "trying times".