50 Loyal Customers Of GN Bank Rewarded In Upper West

Group Ndum (GN) Bank on Wednesday celebrated 50 loyal customers in the Upper West Region for contributing to the successful growth and sustainability of the Bank that now boasts of 280 branches nationwide.

The Bank with its overriding goal of providing unparalleled excellent financial services and unique products to drive wealth creation, business growth and personal support services honoured the 50 loyal customers in with certificates and varied packages.

Mr Issah Adam, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GN Bank, said it was necessary to celebrate the customers and to also share in their concerns to help improve banking services to them.

'The only way of showing appreciation is by coming to interact with them because without customers there is no business,' he said.

'We are going round region to region across the country to select the top 50 customers from every region to give them awards for their vast contribution in sustaining the bank,' he added.

'Each of these top 50 customers shall be given a certificate of appreciation and a hamper for doing business with GN bank.'

The customers expressed their profound gratitude to the Bank for the awards.

GNA

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA