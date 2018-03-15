IHRMP Ghana Partner With Mercer SA

The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Mercer Consulting South Africa (SA), a global human resource consultancy organisation.

Under the terms of the agreement, any product that IHRMP, Ghana would come out with, would be co-branded IHRMP, Ghana and Mercer Consulting, which would give it a global touch.

In addition, IHRMP, Ghana would then have access to all the survey reports of Mercer Consulting.

Dr Edward Kwapong, the President of IHRMP, Ghana, announced this at the launch of Mercer SA Total Compensation Survey Report in Accra.

Dr Kwapong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Fare Wages and Salaries Commission, said Mercer SA was experienced in the area of compensation survey; adding that they have the tools for doing that.

He said IHRMP, Ghana was dedicated to developing human resource practice in Ghana; and that the collaboration between the two, would enable IHRMP, Ghana to go international.

Dr Kwapong said under the agreement, IHRMP, Ghana, would have the opportunity to use the survey reports of Mercer SA to carry out consultancy services for its clients.

The IHRMP, Ghana is a registered professional body which seeks to advance human resource management practice in Ghana.